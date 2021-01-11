MILAN – The Batesville Lady Bulldogs defeated Milan 63-24 Friday in the consolation round of the Ripley County Tournament.
“We got out to such a fast start and much of it was due to our ability to force a few turnovers and share the ball on the offensive end,” BHS coach Bryan Helvie said. “Makayla (Granger) obviously had a great night scoring, but this was one of the best jobs we have done sharing the ball on offense.
“The girls made the extra pass to get a great look at the basket. This is something we will need to continue as the season progresses,” he added.
The Lady Bulldogs got out to a fast start and led 31-4 at the end of the first quarter. Much of the success was due to the hot shooting from Granger. The sophomore scored 21 first-quarter points, including four 3-pointers.
The Lady Bulldogs extended the lead to 42-8 by halftime.
Granger led all scorers with 33 points on 12-of-14 shooting from the field. She also had five rebounds and three assists.
Sarah Ripperger was second on the team with 11 points. Ripperger added a team-high six rebounds.
Catherine Raab led the team with six assists.
“The girls continue to work hard in practice and we continue to see the results of the effort,” Helvie said.
“We have a busy couple weeks ahead. We have three games this week and three next week – five of which are conference opponents. It will not be an easy stretch.”
Up next
The Lady Bulldogs (6-9) will host South Ripley (7-4) Tuesday night. The two squads met last week in the tournament, with the Raiders winning 49-24.
After that, Batesville will play five straight Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference games.
