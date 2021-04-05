Greensburg's eighth-grade girls basketball team completed the first undefeated season in school history, going 17-0 and winning its third tournament of the season by beating rival Rushville 75-35 in the championship game.
The Pirates won every game by double digits except for one, a nine-point win against Greenfield in January.
In the two years at the junior high level, the Pirates never lost a game on the road and had a combined record of 38-1.
Some other impressive stats from the season:
• Averaged 13 assists per game on 19 made baskets
• Averaged 12 steals per game
• Scoring differential average was 55-19
Mylie Wilkison led Greensburg in scoring at 20.3 points per game. Leah West averaged a double-double with 16.5 points and 10.3 rebounds.
Emma McQueen led the team in assists even though she wasn't the primary ball handler.
Coach Josh Lee called it an extremely special group, saying every single player contributed to the success of the team and they were all unselfish.
"It is the most unselfish group that I have seen in my time around basketball," Lee said. "They also all want to work every single day. Every drill they do is at 100 percent, no matter what it is. Often we would have 3-4 girls stay after practice to shoot extra shots, and want me to open the gym for them on Saturdays and Sundays. Matter of fact, they all started getting in the gym the Monday after our season ended on March 6. They will not be out worked by any team as they have very lofty team and individual goals. They have an unreal work ethic, and when you combine that with unselfishness and skill, you get an undefeated season."
Awards went to the following players:
• Most Improved: Ava Austin and Tiffani Gramman
• Mental Attitude: Livy Grimes
• 3-point Shooting Award: Kayla Tamm
• Pirate Hustle Award: Emma McQueen
• Double-Double Award: Leah West
• Offensive Player of the Year: Mylie Wilkison
• Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Emma McQueen and Kayla Tamm
• John Sellers Pirate Award: Mylie Wilkison
Lee said an undefeated season was the goal the Pirates set to achieve at the beginning of the year.
"It is tough to always have that target on your back, but they left no doubt about who was the best team every time they stepped on the court," he said.
"This team is so much more the sum of all the parts as opposed to individuals. Every single player improved from the beginning of the year, and they play such a fun team style of basketball. People in Greensburg will be hearing about this group over the next four years."
