Greensburg archery team places third in competition

FAIRLAND – The Greensburg Elementary Archery team competed at Triton Central Elementary on Saturday and won third place out of 10 elementary schools.
This was their first tournament of the season. They compete this Saturday at Jac-Cen-Del. Coaches are Principal Mary Beth Meyer and her husband, Josh Meyer.
Fourth grade team members are Jack Bennett, Makayla Bevington, Layla Brewer, Emma Brown, Nolan Ellinger, Kalib Kuebel, Raieghlynn Metz, Jenna Meyer, Gage Morton, Allie Schroeder, Adrien Shrader, James Washburn, and JoJo Zachary.
Fifth grade team members are Ian Dickson, Addyson Dolan, Keirrianna Fleener, GraceCee Garrison, Eden Goniea, Anna Marie Hackman, Eva Hempstead, Victoria Hoffman, Alaina Hostetler, Keegan Lewis, Aiden Lloyd, Isaiah Muncie, Clarabelle Schoettmer, Kaylee Seymour, Holden Shera, Quentin Walker, Wyatt Wells, and Justyne West.
Information provided by Greensburg Community Schools
