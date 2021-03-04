Greensburg High School will be distributing vouchers for the sectional semifinal game at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The vouchers can be picked up at the high school in the athletic office from 6-7 p.m. The voucher will be good for the Greensburg-Batesville game only.
Greensburg-Batesville sectional tickets
