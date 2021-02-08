GREENSBURG – A close game after the first quarter gradually turned into a lopsided affair when Greensburg hosted Jac-Cen-Del Saturday afternoon.
The Pirates outscored the Eagles 22-7 in the fourth quarter, fueling a 73-45 victory.
Lane Sparks notched a double-double, leading the Pirates in scoring (29) and rebounds (11). The senior also recorded three assists and two steals.
Junior Dakota Walters drained three 3-pointers and achieved a career-high 19 points.
Colin Comer scored 13 and delivered three assists.
Brenden Stanley netted nine points and snagged six boards.
Addison Barnes-Pettit chipped in two points off the bench.
Ki Dyer managed a lone point, but the sophomore had a well-rounded game in other areas. Dyer led the team with six assists and three steals, and he grabbed five rebounds.
Sparks and Comer added to their dunk totals this season, with each slamming it home on a fastbreak.
Caleb Simon led JCD with 16 points. Cam Gehl added nine, Wyatt Day scored seven and Matt Dickman added five.
Greensburg led 15-14 the first quarter, and held a 13-point advantage after the second and third quarters before blowing it open in the fourth.
It was the third loss in the past four games for Jac-Cen-Del (12-6).
Up next
Greensburg (13-2) next plays Saturday at Madison (10-5).
