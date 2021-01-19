B8682E72-3A7A-4CF2-8B2E-C1AB2092E17B.jpeg

The Pirates held off Franklin County 63-58 in overtime Tuesday to improve to 9-2 overall and 3-1 in EIAC play.

Lane Sparks scored 27 to lead Greensburg. Colin Comer added 21 and Brenden Stanley scored 11. 

This article will be updated...

