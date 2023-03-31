BLOOMINGTON - The Greensburg track and field teams had multiple qualifiers for the 2023 Hoosier State Relays indoor meet.
The Hoosier State Relay meet is recognized as the indoor state meet and invites the top 24 qualifiers in each event. It is also the only track meet of the year that is separated into two classes and Greensburg competed in the small school division.
The Lady Pirates qualified two individuals this year, both in the shot put. Livy Grimes threw 32-2.5 to place 18th and Emarie Jackson threw 44-9.25 to take second place.
“It wasn’t quite the finish she had hoped for, but she threw a good, consistent series. She just didn’t have that one great throw," Coach Josh Hawkins said.
"It was just short of her season best of 47-2 which ended the indoor season as the fifth best throw in the entire country. It was a bittersweet end to an absolutely amazing indoor season for Emarie. To be top five in the country as a junior is a remarkable accomplishment. But she isn’t finished. She’s hungry for more," Coach Hawkins added.
For the boys, Greensburg had three throwers qualify, along with the distance medley relay team and a high jumper.
Elliot Weber finished 16th in the shot put with a throw of 43-8.25. Eli Moore was 13th with a distance of 45-3.75 and Tyler Biddinger threw 48-9.25 for an eighth place podium finish.
Blake Collins qualified in the high jump and finished 12th place with a height of 5-10.
The distance medley relay team finished 17th and consisted of freshmen Joe Hawkins, Dante Hess, Zack Blodgett and junior Jake Hawkins. Joe Hawkins ran the 1200 meter leg, Hess ran the 400, Blodgett the 800, and Jake Hawkins the 1600. The relay went into the meet in the final seed of 24th and dropped more than 20 seconds while moving up seven places as all four Pirates ran huge personal bests.
