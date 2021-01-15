BATESVILLE – Another crisp shooting effort by Greensburg, combined with a scoring drought by Batesville, proved to be the difference in Thursday’s meeting between the conference rivals.
The Pirates shot 66 percent from the field in the 70-56 victory. It was the result of being patient and working the ball around against Batesville, which opted to defend man-to-man instead of its typical zone.
“We started the season where we were scoring,” Pirates coach Stacy Meyer said, “but now we’re in conference play where you’re really scouted and teams are taking things away from you. Our patience was a lot better, especially in the fourth quarter. We really did a nice job spreading them out and scoring or finding the open guy. I’m very proud of how unselfish we were.”
It was a balanced scoring attack for the Pirates, with five players scoring in double figures.
Lane Sparks went 3-for-4 from behind the arc and scored a team-high 19 points. The senior also recorded five rebounds and five assists.
Brenden Stanley made his presence felt early by scoring buckets in the paint. The junior racked up 10 points in the first half. Stanley finished with 14, setting a new career high, and grabbed six boards.
Colin Comer also set a career high, although it was in a different category. Comer dished out eight assists. The junior also scored 11 points.
Freshman Addison Barnes-Pettit scored 10 points, marking the first time in his young career he’s notched double figures in scoring.
Dakota Walters hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 11 points, while Ki Dyer added five points and three assists.
“I thought we did a pretty good in our motion,” Meyer said. “They were chasing Colin and trying to chase Lane, but we didn’t force anything and stayed patient. We got the shot we were looking for. Part of that was playing with the lead and making them defense, especially since they were in catch-up mode.”
The teams traded leads in the first quarter. But a Batesville scoring drought of more than six minutes changed the momentum.
BHS failed to score any points from the closing moments of the first quarter until 2:30 left in the second. The Dogs went from leading by one to trailing by 15, and they never got closer than eight the rest of the way.
Greensburg improved to 7-2 overall and 1-1 in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference. Batesville fell to 1-10 and 0-2.
“Every game, we have had stretches where we don't score or have questionable shot selection,” BHS coach Aaron Garrett said. “Also, we have to continue to work on skills and be able to finish at the basket. We left eight points right at the rim in the first half alone.”
Batesville senior Sam Voegele drained four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 20 points.
Tom Raver added 15 for the Dogs, while RJ Powell chipped in 10.
The game was played at Batesville, and with Ripley County in “Red” status, only parents of players were allowed to attend. It was quite a different atmosphere from the typical raucous Greensburg-Batesville showdowns.
JV action
A lopsided second quarter helped Batesville’s junior varsity team knock off Greensburg 46-38.
The Bulldogs outscored the Pirates 15-1 in second to establish a 27-8 halftime lead.
Cody Mohr scored a game-high 23 points for the Dogs, while Cole Pride added nine points.
Jeter Edwards and Grainger Maxwell scored 16 apiece to lead Greensburg.
The Pirates were coming off a 57-35 win over Shelbyville. Leading scorers were Caleb Wright 13, Maxwell 12, Abbe Tebbe 10 and Justin Adkins 10.
Up next
Batesville will enjoy a week off before returning to the court Friday, Jan. 22 against Franklin County (5-5, 1-1).
Greensburg has only one day off before playing another EIAC foe Saturday, traveling to South Dearborn. The Knights are 6-3 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
Unlike Batesville, which likes to slow things down, South Dearborn plays with an up-tempo style.
“They’ve got five guys who can score from the perimeter and the post; it will be a tough matchup for us,” Meyer said. “Hopefully the guys are ready to go down there and get a conference win on the road.”
