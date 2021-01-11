GREENSBURG – The first conference game of the season didn’t go as the Pirates had hoped.
Connersville earned a 49-42 overtime victory Friday on Greensburg’s court.
The Spartans led for most of the game, taking their time on offense and chewing clock. The Pirates sped things up in the fourth with a press and managed to tie it right before the buzzer.
Connersville led 38-36 with four seconds left. Greensburg called timeout to set up an out-of-bounds play from underneath its basket. Colin Comer caught a pass and made a layup to send it into overtime.
The Pirates scored the first basket of overtime, but failed to score again. The Spartans went on an 11-0 run to close the game.
Lane Sparks was held to a season-low 13 points. The senior made a driving shot with 1 minute, 11 seconds left, but was called for a charge. The shot would’ve tied the game, but it was waved off and Sparks was disqualified with his fifth foul.
Comer scored 10, Brenden Stanley added nine points and Dakota Walters scored eight.
Connersville is 8-2 overall and sits in first place in the Eastern Indiana Conference with a 3-0 mark.
Back-to-back
Greensburg bounced back Saturday night with a 62-57 nonconference victory over Shelbyville (3-5).
It was the Pirates’ first time playing on consecutive nights, but heavy legs apparently weren’t a problem. They shot 68 percent overall, including 64 percent from behind the arc (7-for-11).
Comer drained four trifectas, while Walters added three. The juniors each scored 15 points.
Sparks nearly recorded a triple-double, finishing one assist shy. He racked up 20 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and three steals.
Addison Barnes-Pettit started and scored eight points. It’s a season-high for the freshman.
Up next
The Pirates (6-2, 0-1 EIAC) will return to action Thursday at Batesville (1-9, 0-1 EIAC).
