LAWRENCEBURG – Wins must be earned this season in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference.
Greensburg improved to 4-1 in the conference with Saturday's 59-52 win at Lawrenceburg. But just like their previous two EIAC wins, which came in overtime, it didn't come easily.
The Pirates trailed by one at halftime before taking a five-point lead heading into the fourth.
“It was a nip and tuck second half. They made some nice plays, but then we countered with some nice plays,” GCHS coach Stacy Meyer said.
”It was a tough conference game on the road. That’s the way this year’s been, very tight, which makes for interesting basketball that’s for sure.”
Lane Sparks hit his average by scoring 27, thanks to going 10-for-20 from the field and 7-for-7 at the line. The senior is averaging 26.6 points per game.
Sophomore Ki Dyer continued his torrid play. He drained four 3-pointers, scored 16 points, plus dealt a team-high four assists.
Dyer's three best scoring games this season have all come in the last three contests, after he put up 17 against Brownstown Central and 14 against Southridge.
Colin Comer added 12 points and two steals.
Dakota Walters chipped in four, including draining an important 3-pointer in the second half.
Brenden Stanley was held scoreless, but he grabbed six rebounds and made an impact defensively.
“He had to guard their guy inside and did a pretty good job on him,” Meyer said.
The Pirates once again relied on crisp free-throw shooting to earn a win, going 16-for-19. They're shooting 76 percent for the season, and have shot better than 70 percent in every game but two.
Lawrenceburg shot 50 percent from the field, but didn't get to the line as often as the Pirates, going 7-for-12. The Tigers are now 8-8 overall and 2-1 in the EIAC.
Up next
Greensburg (12-2, 4-1 EIAC) has two home games on tap this week: Thursday against Rushville (1-13, 0-4) and Saturday against Jac-Cen-Del (12-4).
Saturday’s game was originally scheduled as a road game, but the Pirates will host so more fans can attend. Ripley County is still under restrictions limited attendance to parents and family members.
Saturday will also mark the final home game of the regular season, with four straight on the road to conclude play before Greensburg hosts Sectional 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.