GYFL
Calling all Pirates in grades K-6 wanting to play football.
Registration forms for the upcoming season are available at the Decatur County Parks & Rec. Department/Armory as well at at Little Bit of This & Little Bit of That (southside of the Square).
Greensburg Youth Football League will also have a booth at the Decatur County Fair July 8-14.
A football combine will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. July 21.
The first official practice is slated for July 26.
The annual Blue-White games will be Aug. 7.
Contact GYFL President Chris Robbins (812-560-8214) or Secretary Becca Deiwert (812-560-1278) with any questions.
GHJS football
Equipment will be handed out from 6-8 p.m. July 14-15 for any Greensburg Junior High players going into seventh and eighth grade. The first mandatory practice will be from 6-8 p.m. July 19.
Contact coach Chris Robbins at 812-560-8214 with any questions.
