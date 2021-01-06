ST. LEON – Greensburg’s chances at winning the conference suffered a major blow Tuesday.

The Pirates were held to a season-low scoring total in their 48-34 loss at East Central.

The Trojans improved to 11-2 overall and 3-0 in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference. It’s likely the winner of East Central and Lawrenceburg, which is 4-0, will take the title.

It was Greensburg’s third loss in past four games after starting 6-0. However, like the Pirates’ previous opponent Nobesville, East Central came in ranked in the top 15 in Class 4A.

The Pirates shot only 28 percent from the field, including going 0-6 from behind the arc.

Greensburg trailed 13-12 midway through the second quarter. But offensive woes led to the separation, with East Central leading 37-18 after the third quarter.

Melina Wilkison scored 12 points to lead the Pirates.

Anna West just missed a double-double, grabbing 11 rebounds and scoring nine points.

Taylor Cooney added eight points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Up next

The Pirates will travel to Franklin County (5-11, 0-3 EIAC) on Saturday. The Wildcats have lost six of their last seven games.

Greensburg won last year’s encounter 70-14.

Andy Scheidler may be contacted at 812-663-3111 ext. 217401 or andy.scheidler@greensburgdailynews.com.

EIAC girls basketball standings

Record Team
4-0 Lawrenceburg
3-0 East Central
3-1 Greensburg
2-2 Rushville
1-2 Connersville
1-1 Batesville
0-3 Franklin County
0-4 South Dearborn

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you