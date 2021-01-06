ST. LEON – Greensburg’s chances at winning the conference suffered a major blow Tuesday.
The Pirates were held to a season-low scoring total in their 48-34 loss at East Central.
The Trojans improved to 11-2 overall and 3-0 in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference. It’s likely the winner of East Central and Lawrenceburg, which is 4-0, will take the title.
It was Greensburg’s third loss in past four games after starting 6-0. However, like the Pirates’ previous opponent Nobesville, East Central came in ranked in the top 15 in Class 4A.
The Pirates shot only 28 percent from the field, including going 0-6 from behind the arc.
Greensburg trailed 13-12 midway through the second quarter. But offensive woes led to the separation, with East Central leading 37-18 after the third quarter.
Melina Wilkison scored 12 points to lead the Pirates.
Anna West just missed a double-double, grabbing 11 rebounds and scoring nine points.
Taylor Cooney added eight points, eight rebounds and three steals.
Up next
The Pirates will travel to Franklin County (5-11, 0-3 EIAC) on Saturday. The Wildcats have lost six of their last seven games.
Greensburg won last year’s encounter 70-14.
