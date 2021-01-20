HOPE – Four players scored in double figures, helping Greensburg’s girls reach their highest offensive output this season.
The Pirates won 69-39 Tuesday at Hauser.
Taylor Cooney (20 points), Melina Wilkison (18), Carlee Adams (13) and Anna West (12) led the offensive attack.
Greensburg improved to 10-5 overall, while Hauser dropped to 7-12.
The Pirates made five 3-pointers, but they did most of their damage near the basket. They outscored the Jets 36-16 in the paint.
In addition to leading the team in scoring, Cooney had team-high marks in assists (eight) and steals (four).
Adams, who typically doesn’t shoot 3-pointers, went 3-for-4 from behind the arc.
West grabbed a team-high seven rebounds, and Wilkison dished out five assists.
Emilee Ernstes and Janae Comer combined to score six points off the bench.
Up next
Greensburg travels Saturday to Batesville for an Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference showdown. The Pirates are 5-1 in conference action, while the Bulldogs are 3-3.
The two teams met Dec. 18, when Greensburg won 56-41.
