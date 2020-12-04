GREENSBURG — When asked what they’re most looking forward to, multiple players on Greensburg’s girls basketball team replied with the same answer: to start playing games.
The wait should finally be over Saturday afternoon when the Pirates host the Connersville Spartans. Tip off for the junior varsity game is at noon, with the varsity to follow. (Fans will be allowed to attend, capped at 20 percent capacity.)
It’s been a wild preseason for Greensburg. The Pirates played a scrimmage with only five players (who were volleyball players) while the rest of the team was in quarantine.
Multiple games were postponed or canceled, and then hours before they were slated to begin the season Nov. 17 at Shelbyville, they got word Decatur County issued a moratorium on all athletics. The hold lasted until Monday, and after getting five practices in this week, they’re ready to start playing.
With everything they’ve been through, senior Anna West hasn’t gotten her hopes up too much.
“I’ll believe it when we finally start playing,” West said.
The Pirates are coming off a 24-4 season. They won the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference, won the sectional and nearly won the regional, losing 53-52 to Salem, the eventual state runner-up.
Senior Taylor Cooney said she hasn’t dwelled on that game.
“Not too much, just because it is a very different team this year,” Cooney said. “Just more looking forward to what we have to do this year than thinking about last year.”
Half of the 10 players graduated. Two were starters, including the Pirates’ leading scorer.
This year’s roster is split between young and old. It features five seniors and no juniors, with four sophomores and two freshmen.
Returning starters are seniors Melina Wilkison, Cooney and West. Wilkison and Cooney are returning all-conference selections.
Seniors Hilary Ernstes and Klaudia Sims will also look to provide leadership.
Sophomores include Lydia Balser, Sarah Sapp, Jenna Foster and Emilee Ernstes.
Making the jump straight to varsity are freshmen Janae Comer and Carlee Adams.
Jason Simpson is beginning his seventh season at the helm. The Pirates are 124-28 under his guidance, and have won the sectional title four of the past five years.
Expectations are always high with the Pirates, and that’s no different this year. Repeating as EIAC and sectional champs are at the top of their goals list, along with winning all of their home games.
“We always say, ‘We don’t lose at home,’” Cooney said.
Indeed, the Pirates have won 29 straight at home. Their last loss dates back to the home opener in the 2015-16 season, when the current seniors were freshmen, a 51-46 win for South Ripley.
Playing with a fast tempo and getting after it defensively with man-to-man pressure are two things the Pirates pride themselves on.
“Our team has a lot of energy,” West said.
Wilkison is the team’s leading returning scorer. The 5-7 guard averaged 14.2 points per game last year. She was second on the team in made 3-pointers (24) and easily took the most free-throw attempts (151).
West, who was named EIAC MVP in volleyball this fall, is the starting center. She averaged 6.6 points and 4.9 rebounds as a junior.
Cooney, a 5-9 guard, was second in rebounding at 5.1 per game and fifth in scoring at 4.8.
The seniors know it’s up to them to help bring along the freshmen and get them accustomed to the varsity competition.
Adams and Comer said they’ve adjusted to the varsity level without any major problems. They’re enthusiastic about getting the opportunity to contribute as freshmen.
“I’m excited because we have a really athletic group,” said Comer, who’s listed as a shooting guard, “so it’s going to be fun to play with them all year.”
Adams, who can play power forward or center, said the team chemistry is good.
“I think we all work together pretty well,” she said. “We’re not selfish.”
The season was originally supposed to start Nov. 6, and the Pirates should’ve had eight games under their belts by now. It’ll be a shorter season, and provided there aren’t more interruptions, the last regular season game is scheduled for Jan. 28.
“With the world we’re living in right now, we approach everything with guarded optimism,” Simpson said. “We’re excited about what could happen. But there is no slow build up – at any point everything could be taken away again. When we first went into it we talked about taking it day by day.”
Simpson called getting in the first practice after the shutdown a victory. Another victory would be getting to play a game, which appears will happen Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.