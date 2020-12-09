GREENSBURG – Jason Simpson was pleasantly surprised with how Greensburg’s girls opened the season during a 59-32 home win Saturday over Connersville.
With only two girls on the floor with much varsity experience, the Pirates’ coach wasn’t sure what to anticipate.
“I expected some hiccups,” Simpson said. “I thought the flow of our offense – for a first game – was pretty good. We came out hitting on more cylinders than I expected.”
Anna West was dominant inside the paint, scoring 19 points and grabbing 17 rebounds. Coming off a volleyball season where she was named conference MVP, West is playing at a higher level. She was seeking the basket, which is something she hasn’t done with regularity in the past.
“She was posting with authority; she was demanding the ball inside,” Simpson said.
“If she does that game after game, she’s gonna be a problem to deal with.”
Fellow senior Taylor Cooney notched 11 points and was her typical consistent self. Simpson liked how she played aggressive and looked to score, whereas in the past she’s been more of a facilitator.
Freshman Carlee Adams made an impressive debut, scoring 16 points.
“I loved to see how comfortable she was on offense,” Simpson said. “There wasn’t any second-guessing in what she was doing. When she caught it in the flow, she took shots she should take. She was confident and hit a bunch of them.”
Simpson had to encourage freshman Janae Comer a couple times after she appeared discouraged when her shot wasn’t falling.
“I don’t want her losing confidence,” Simpson said, “because she’s the type of kid who if she’s open – for our team – she needs to shoot those shots.”
Sophomore Jenna Foster got into foul trouble early, but she still drained 3 of 4 attempts from behind the arc.
Simpson also praised Klaudia Sims, a senior who is playing her first meaningful varsity minutes. She played tremendous, Simpson said, and filled the role of being a defender and taking care of the ball.
The Pirates are on the road this week, playing Thursday at South Dearborn (0-5) and Saturday at Rushville (5-3).
They’ll welcome back senior Melina Wilkinson, who is the team’s leading returning scorer from last year.
“Talk about a difference maker athletically,” Simpson said. “It’s a whole ‘nother world athletically when she steps on the floor with what she’s' able to do. Looking forward to having her back when we head down to South Dearborn.”
