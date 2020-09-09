Sub: Hanna sets school record
COLUMBUS - The Greensburg cross country teams competed in the 5th Annual Columbus North Classic on Saturday morning. It was the first time that the Pirates traveled to CERAland for the meet featuring more than 40 teams from around the state. Due to COVID restrictions, spectators were not allowed to attend, but that did not slow down the Pirate runners on a cool September morning.
Greensburg was in the AA Division for the races, and the girls placed seventh out of 16 schools.
Brenner Hanna was the individual champion of the large school race. She set a new school record for 5K crossing the finish line in 18:09.
Emily Mangels recorded her fastest time of the season. She was 32nd in 20:27 running under 21:00 for the first time in 2020. Liz Pavy also has a season best performance on Saturday. Pavy finished in 21:05 for 46th place. Olivia Colson placed 78th in 23:03. Sophie Nobbe and Emma Wilmer broke 25 minutes for the first time this year. They ran 24:20 and 24:52, respectively.
Greenburg had four individuals in the girls reserve race. Malana Kramer was the top finisher for the Lady Pirates. She ran a personal best of 25:36. Franchesca Verzo had a time of 25:49. Allyson Foster had her best time ever by over a minute. She covered the 5K course in 26:42. Sophomore Kylee Simpson also lowered her season best to 28:06.
The boys’ team placed 17th out of the 22 schools in the AA Division.
Junior Kole Stephens led Greensburg with a time of 17:49 to establish a new personal best. Sawyer Sanders was next for the Pirates. Sawyer had his best race of the season finishing in a time of 18:08. Jake Hawkins and Nate Murray both broke the 19:00 barrier for the first time this year. Hawkins ran 18:40 while Murray crossed the finish line in 18:43.
Freshman Cameron Schwartz recorded his fastest ever by over a minute. Schwartz ran under 20:00 for the first time finishing in 19:23. Other Greensburg finishers in the varsity included Bryant Merritt (19:54), Vaughn Verzo (19:56), Hayden Butz (20:15), and Skylar Westerfeld (20:20).
The Greensburg boys were also represented in the reserve race taking 11th place out of 15 teams. Freshman Wyatt Clifford was the top finisher for the Pirates. He ran a personal best by over a minute and finished in a time of 20:00. Junior Hayden Bundren was next for Greensburg in 20:18, his best time ever. Other finishers for the Pirates included Caleb Berkemeier (21:36), Jake Taylor (21:37), Kalob Williams (21:44), and Thomas Gorman (24:04). All four of these Pirate runners set new personal records on Saturday. The Pirate runners return to action next weekend when they travel to Brown County for the Eagle Classic.
