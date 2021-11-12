GREENSBURG — The Greensburg cross country teams held their annual awards night on Monday evening at the high school.
For the boys, sophomore TJ Gorman earned the Most Improved Runner Award. Gorman was a varsity runner throughout the 2021 season and ran a personal best of 19:12 at the sectional meet at South Dearborn dropping more than a minute from his previous fastest time. Senior Sawyer Sanders took home the Mental Attitude Award. Sawyer raced on the varsity team in every meet that he ran in high school. He was all-county four times, all-EIAC twice, all-sectional four times, and won the county meet in 2020.
“Sawyer brought consistency, confidence, and competitiveness to the team over the last four years. He is definitely going to be missed next year,” Coach Davis noted.
Sophomore Jake Hawkins was named the Most Valuable Runner for the Pirates in 2021. Hawkins was Greensburg’s top finisher in seven of the eight races this fall. Additionally, Jake received his all-conference certificate after earning all-EIAC for the first time. Hawkins set his personal best at the conference race running 17:32 on the Batesville course. Jake was also the Decatur County Champion for cross country this year.
The girls’ award winners included Hannah Crowell for the Most Improved and Tiffani Gramman for the Mental Attitude.
Crowell finished in the top four on the team all season. She was all-county and all-sectional as a sophomore. Hannah also moved into the Top 20 in school history when she ran 21:49 at the IHSAA Sectional meet earlier this fall.
Gramman also ran on the varsity team in every races this season. She moved into 14th all-time when she ran 21:35 at the county. Tiffani was all-conference and all-sectional this year as a freshman.
Senior Emily Mangels was the Most Valuable Runner for the Lady Pirates. She ran No. 1 for Greensburg in every meet this fall. Emily leaves the cross country ranked No. 4 all-time with a personal best time of 19:45. Emily was all-conference for the third time this year. She won the county meet in her season best time of 20:49 and earned all-county for the fourth year in a row.
Mangels was also all-sectional and made it to IHSAA semistate for the fourth consecutive season.
Coach Davis described as Emily has a been a cornerstone of our program’s success over the last four years.
“She’s an outstanding young lady and a great competitor for Greensburg,” Coach Davis added.
