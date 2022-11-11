GREENSBURG - The Greensburg cross country teams concluded the 2022 season with their annual awards banquet at the high school.
Junior Hannah Crowell received the Mental Attitude Award for her leadership and the outstanding example she set for her teammates throughout the season. Crowell was all-county and all-sectional for the second time in high school. She ran her best race of the season at sectional where she recorded her best time of the year 21:57.
The Most Improved recipient for 2022 was Ally Foster. The junior had six personal best performances over the course of the season. She dropped her fastest time from 23:44 in 2020 to 22:21.3 this year. That time now ranks 21st in school history.
Junior Tori Gauck was the Most Valuable Runner for the Lady Pirates this season. She was the No. 1 runner for Greensburg in six meets this fall. Gauck broke the 22:00 barrier in three consecutive races to end the season. This included her personal best performance when she finished in 21:19.4 at the South Dearborn Sectional. She was all-county and all-sectional in 2022, and her PR now ranks 12th in school history.
For the boys, Jake Hawkins, Joe Hawkins, TJ Gorman, and Zack Blodgett received certificates for their All-EIAC races at Batesville this fall.
Gorman also earned the Most Improved Runner award for the second year in a row. He lowered his personal best by more than 2:00 in 2022. He earned all-county, all-conference, and all-sectional honors while running five personal bests throughout the season with his fastest time of 17:09 at the South Dearborn Sectional.
The 2022 Mental Attitude Award winner for the boys’ team was Cameron Schwartz. Schwartz had an outstanding season running four personal bests. He was all-county for the third season in a row. Additionally, Schwartz was all-sectional and earned all-regional honors with his best performance of 2022 when he finished 20th in 17:26.
Jake Hawkins was named the Most Valuable Runner for the Pirates for the second year in a row. Hawkins was Greensburg’s top finisher in nine of the 10 races he ran this fall. Hawkins won Decatur County meet for the second time. He lowered his personal best in five consecutive meets that included his sectional race of 16:33.7, which is 15th in school history. He was all-sectional for the third time and also earned all-regional recognition in 2022.
-Information provided
