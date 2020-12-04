Greensburg junior high hoops
Greensburg’s eighth boys basketball defeated Sunman-Dearborn 53-27 Thursday to go 2-0.
Scoring for the Pirates were Jack McKinsey 19, Kaden Acton 19, Payton Cordray eight, Anthony Edwards three, Paxton Harris two and Lance Coy two.
The young Pirates are back in action Saturday morning at South Ripley.
The Greensburg seventh grade basketball team won 47-10 Thursday at East Central. The Pirates jumped out to a 26-0 halftime lead and never looked back.
Scoring: Chase Youngman 13, Kameron Parkinson seven, Karson Templeton seven, Ethan Smith six, Corbin Thackery four, Stuart three, Luke Hoeing two and Jacob Duerstock one.
