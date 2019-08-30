BLOOMINGTON — It is no small feat to make waves as a walk-on with a Big Ten football team in 2019.
Greensburg’s Sam Slusher has not only done that, but has done enough to be awarded a scholarship after two years with the program.
This week, Slusher was asked by one of his coaches to be a team rep for SAAC. Immediately Slusher accepted, because he knew it would add to his resume and help him out within the football team.
The only issue was – — Slusher had no clue what the SAAC was.
In the morning team meeting, head coach Tom Allen called Slusher and a fellow walk-on down to the front of the room to speak about the SAAC. Reminder, neither Slusher nor his teammate knew what SAAC was an acronym for.
Once in the front of the classroom, Allen asked the players if they knew what SAAC stood for and both acknowledged they did not know.
Allen then informed the two that it stood for “scholarships again and again...”.
All of the IU football team ran down from their seats in the room to congratulate the two.
“The feeling was surreal,” Slusher said. “It’s just an amazing feeling. Understanding the sacrifice my parents made just to pay for me to go to college along with my siblings.”
Slusher had to thank his parents more for their sacrifices to get him to this point.
“My parents are literally the hardest workers I’ve ever met,” Slusher said. “Day in day out they do everything for us and it is a great feeling to know that they do not have to work as much or sacrifice so much for me.”
With the scholarship in place, Slusher was able to reflect on the journey to this point.
“I remember when I first got a hold of a coach they only thing I asked for was a chance to walk on. So they generously let me try out,” Slusher said. “I made the team and I had a goal from the first time I stepped into the team meeting room was to get a tackle on kick off by my senior year. So I worked hard and got scout team player of the week against Rutgers. The next year I felt better and still just wanted to grind and I actually got on the travel squad for the Miami game. I kept working and actually got to play against Ball State, Michigan State and Rutgers. I actually made a tackle on kick off against Rutgers. By the end of last year, I ended with All Big Ten Academic team, a beautiful letter jacket and scout team player of the year (defense).”
With his first goal achieved and more, Slusher decided at the end of last season that it was time to update his goals within the football team.
“I had to yet again make another goal and just keep working and I just wanted to play so bad and earn a scholarship,” Slusher said. “The feeling has not even sunk in yet to be honest. I just love that I had people to push me even though my only option was to just try out for the team. Its just a great feeling to feel like I’ve earned something for a program that is bigger than me.”
Slusher and his Hoosier teammates begin the 2019 season on Saturday at Noon against the Ball State Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
