As the swim season begins to turn toward the sectional, Greensburg’s squad continues to set personal best times as members prepare for the tournament.
Against Columbus East according to Coach Hawkins, out of 30 individual swims by both boys and girls, there were 16 lifetime personal best times set during this swim meet which is outstanding considering the work and effort happening daily in the pool as the team prepares for sectionals around the corner.
“I thought our kids swam great. To have that many best times at this stage of the season is a true testament to the way they competed tonight,” Coach Hawkins said. “Columbus East is a very good team, boasting NCAA Division 1 commit on the boys side and I didn’t think our boys backed down or showed any intimidation at all. Sometimes when you compete against someone that good it’s easy to get star struck, but our boys were fearless and accepted the challenge to compete. This performance gives me great hope that we’ll be in a good spot come sectional time when it matters most.”
Notable swims
The girls’ medley relay (Brenley Jameson, Tori Gauck, Lilly Corya, Emma Hostetler) started the meet off with a first place finish and the same girls were also able to win the 200 free relay later in the meet.
Jake Hawkins edged out the competition in the 50 free for a first place finish. Teammate Chris Mains dropped a little more than a second in his time in the same event.
Alex Walden grabbed a first place finish in 100 fly.
In the 100 free, Lilly Corya dropped almost three seconds with her first place finish while Jake Hawkins was just out-touched for a second place finish with an almost two second improvement.
Tristen Hostetler had a fantastic race in the 500 free with an eight second drop that secured him an historic third place time on the top 10 list for that event.
