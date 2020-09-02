VERSAILLES - On the road at South Ripley, the Lady Pirates scored two goals in the second half to secure the 2-1 victory over South Ripley.
The teams played to a 0-0 tie at the end of the first half.
In the second half, the Lady Pirates struck first on an Emily Rosales goal to make it 1-0. Rosales has eight points on the season. The Lady Raiders were quick to answer and tied the match. It was sophomore Macey Smith’s goal in the last minute that pushed the Lady Pirates to the win. This was Smith’s first high school career goal.
Five additional Pirates took shots but none found the scoreboard.
Greensburg’s defender Hilary Ernstes had four saves in goal to help out keeper Ella Lowe. Lowe handled nine shots, only allowing one to get past her.
This win brings the Lady Pirates record to 4-2. The Lady Pirates host Madison at 5:30 p.m. today.
Southwestern 5, Greensburg 3
GREENSBURG - The Pirate soccer team had the first home game of the season on Tuesday night and fell to Southwestern (Shelby) 5-3.
The game saw Greensburg score first with Grayson Newhart finding the back of the net in the game's first five minutes. Southwestern quickly countered and scored three goals within the next 10 minutes.
Newhart scored his second goal of the game to bring the score to 3-2, but Southwestern would put one more in before halftime, bringing the score to 4-2.
The second half saw a lot of great opportunities, but none scored until Grayson Newhart got his third goal of the game off of the Luke Hellmich assist with under 10 minutes to play, bringing the score to 4-3.
An unfortunate foul call in the box led to a penalty kick for Southwestern. Southwestern scored, pushing the final score to 5-3.
The loss puts Greensburg at 2-2 on the season with another game on Saturday against Oldenburg Academy.
