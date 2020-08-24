LIBERTY — The Lady Pirates soccer team traveled to Union County and picked up their third win of the season by the final of 1-0. Greensburg is now 3-1 on the season.
The teams played to an even 0-0 tie through the first half.
In the second half, Greensburg keeper Ella Lowe sent a punt down field that found Kaly Haycock, who sent a pass through the Union County defense to Emily Rosales for the goal.
Lowe had nine saves on the day.
Greensburg travels to Batesville at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Greensburg 6, Union County 1
LIBERTY – On Saturday, the Greensburg boys soccer team traveled to Union County to take on the Patriots and came away with a 6-1 win.
The scoring started early for the Pirates, when Grayson Newhart scored on a Luke Hellmich assisted goal within the game’s first three minutes.
Newhart would score two more goals to complete his hat trick before the end of the first half, one being assisted by senior Sage O’Mara.
The second half saw the first career goal from junior Bryant Menkedick as well as goals from Luke Hellmich and Newhart, who had his fourth goal of the game assisted by Gibson Rayles.
Overall, 11 Pirates registered a shot on goal and this was the widest margin of victory since 2015.
Greensburg (1-1) takes on Franklin County today.
