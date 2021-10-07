GREENSBURG - The Lady Pirates moved to 4-2 in the EIAC and 18-5 overall with a 25-15, 25-4, 25-10 victory over Rushville on Senior Night.
The Lady Pirates honored Kayla Kelso, the lone senior on the squad.
"We were able to maintain momentum throughout the entire match in part due to Kayla's very effective serving," Coach Rigney said. She was
Kelso was 13-for-13 with six aces. Jenna Foster was also solid from the line, serving 16-for-17 with three aces. Abigail Hoeing served 13-for-13 with one ace.
Strong play at the net came from Ella Chapman with 11 kills, Josie Nobbe with eight kills and Carlee Adams with seven kills.
Jenna Foster put up 11 assists and defensively, Janae Comer had eight digs.
For the Lady Lions, Olivia Yager finished with seven kills, five assists, seven serve receptions and six digs. Trisha Morgan added three assists and nine serve receptions. Ericka Kuhn two kills.
Greensburg won the junior varsity contest 25-19, 25-19.
For Rushville, Ivory Herbert had six points, four assists and seven digs. Emi Flannery added five points five kills, nine serve receptions and 11 digs. Kiley Parsley finished with nine serve receptions and 10 digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.