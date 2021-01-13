GREENSBURG – Playing 4A schools might mean taking some lumps now. But Greensburg’s girls hope it will pay dividends when tournament time comes around.
All four of the Pirates’ losses this season have come against schools one class above them in size.
The 4A Martinsville Artesians dominated Tuesday’s encounter, beating Greensburg 61-35.
Greensburg has played five 4A schools – all in the past three weeks. Their lone win was against Southport, which is 2-15.
The rest of the 4A competition has been quite stout, and includes multiple teams ranked in the top 15 in the biggest classification Indiana uses for basketball.
Here are the records of the teams Greensburg has lost to this season:
• 13-3, Martinsville
• 14-4, Noblesville
• 13-2, East Central
• 11-3, Jennings County
Lopsided affair
Taylor Cooney hit a jumper to give Greensburg an early 2-0 lead Tuesday. However, it was the only bucket the Pirates scored in the first quarter. They had trouble getting open looks against Martinsville’s zone and appeared to be lacking energy on both ends of the floor.
The Artesians led 12-2 after the first quarter, 28-10 after the second and had doubled-up the Pirates after three, 46-23.
Melina Wilkison led the Pirates with 13 points.
Cooney added 12, including make a pair of 3-pointers in the second half.
Jenna Foster knocked down two trifectas in the fourth quarter to score six, while Anna West chipped in four points.
Martinsville had five players score at least eight points. Ashlyn Traylor led everyone with 16 points.
Tuesday’s game was originally scheduled against Brown County, but the Eagles are under quarantine restrictions. The Pirates were able to schedule Martinsville, which was also looking for a game that evening.
Unusual occurrence
It’s another rare home loss for Greensburg. The Pirates had their 33-game home winning streak snapped against Noblesville on Dec. 30. They’ve now lost two straight at home for the first time in seven seasons under coach Jason Simpson.
In fact, it’s the first time they’ve ever lost multiple home games in a season since the 2013-14 campaign.
JV action
Martinsville also won the junior varsity game convincingly, 32-14.
Six Pirates scored: Molly Richards five, Hermione Robinson four, Hannah Crowell two, Emilee Ernstes one, Alexis Condon one and Sarah Stapp one.
Up next
The schedule doesn’t get any easier the rest of this week. Greensburg will make the trek Thursday to Brownstown Central, a 3A school with a 12-5 record.
Jac-Cen-Del, which is ranked No. 3 in 1A and owns a 14-3 record, will visit Saturday night.
