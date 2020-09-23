The Decatur County Cross Country Meet was held Tuesday evening at the North Branch Golf Course.
The Greensburg Lady Pirates won the race with 17 points. South Decatur took second with 54 and North Decatur finished with 62.
For the Lady Pirates, senior Brenner Hanna won her fourth consecutive county meet running 19:42 for 5000 meters. Liz Pavy was second overall in a time of 21:01. That performance earned Pavy all-county honors for the fourth time. Emily Mangels took third place in 21:17. Olivia Colson crossed the finish line in fifth place with a time of 23:14. Junior Sophie Nobbe had her fastest race of the season. She ran 23:37 to place sixth overall. Freshman Allyson Foster was also all-county. She lowered her personal best to 24:20 and took ninth place. Emma Wilmer was 11th in 24:38, and Franchesca Verzo placed 13th in 25:19.
For the Lady Cougars, Emma Gatewood set a personal best of 23:39 to take seventh and all-conference honors. Kate Hamilton in eighth in a personal best 23:51 and Bridget Nobbe 10th in a personal best 24:26 were also all-conference. Claire Schoettmer had a personal best 25:26 for 15th. Brayley Sundal was 16th in a personal best 25:42. Elizabeth Flessner finished 18th in 26:45. Ali Boilanger was 19th in a personal best 26:50. Addison Baltus was 21st in 27:30. Abigail Collins finished 22nd in 28:48 and Sami Storm was 25th in a personal best 33:53.
All-conference honors for the Lady Chargers included Jenna Walton in fourth with a time of 22:28 and Addie Gauck in 12th with a time of 24:38. Ellie Cox finished 14th in 25:22. Gracie Osting finished 17th in 26:02. Hannah Allen had a personal best 26:51 for 20th place. Lauren Holloway crossed the line 23rd in 28:56. Paige Wesseler finished 24th in 32:27 and Philomenia Niese was 26th in 34:24.
For the boys, Greensburg won the team title with 18 points. South was second with 57 and North was third with 65.
Greensburg junior Sawyer Sanders won for the first time in his high school career. He recorded a season best time of 18:00. Freshman Jake Hawkins also lowered his best time. Hawkins was second place in 18:24. Nate Murray used a strong finish to establish a new season best. He took third overall with a time of 18:26. Cameron Schwartz continued his steady improvement throughout the 2020 season. He ran another personal best taking fifth place in 19:05. Bryant Merritt was sixth in 19:45. Hayden Butz (seventh) outsprinted teammate Hayden Bundren (eighth) over the final straightaway. Butz finished in 20:03 while Bundren was 20:04. Skylar Westerfeld took ninth place, and Vaughn Verzo was 10th. Other finishers for Greensburg included Wyatt Clifford 13th in 20:42, Jake Taylor 16th in 21:00, Thomas Gorman 22nd in 21:50, Caleb Berkemeier 26th in 22:28 and Kalob Williams 29th in 22:45.
For South, Trevor Newby finished fourth in a personal best 18:38 and Jack Hamilton was ninth in a personal best 20:24. Both were all-conference. Tyler Hibberd finished 15th in 20:58. Chase Kallie finished 18th in a personal best 21:05. Damian Jackson ran a personal best of 22:01 for 23rd. Terry Redelman was 24th in a personal best 22:14. Bradley Walling crossed the line 25th in 22:15. Donovan Hale finished 26th in 22:28. Josh Shouse had a personal best 23:22 for 31st. Conner Newby had a personal best 26:01 for 34th. Joe Lee finished 36 in 32:38 and Griffey Storm was 37th in 33:04.
Lance Nobbe earned all-conference honors for North with a 12th place finish in a personal best 20:26. Charlie Kramer was 14th in 20:45. Caleb Bowles finished 17th in 21:04. Owen Geis finished 19th in 21:31. Brandan Gearhart was 10th in 21:37. Adam Mack crossed the line 21st in 21:44. Ryan Hancock finished 28th in 22:39. Jack Cathey was 30th in 23:04. Cameron Medsker was 29th in a personal best 22:50. Chris Gauck ran a personal best 23:22 for 31st. Ethan Neimeyer was 34th in 26:01 and Collin Bryant was 35th in 26:02.
