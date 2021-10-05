South Decatur hosted the Decatur County cross country meet Monday at the Southeast Baptist Youth Camp.
The Greensburg boys won the team title with 21 points followed by South Decatur 46 and North Decatur 74.
For the Pirates, sophomore Jake Hawkins won the race in 18:05 and was all-county for the second year in a row. Jake earned the first individual victory in his running career with his performance. Sawyer Sanders used a strong second half of the race to place second overall. Sawyer recorded his fastest time of the season running 18:16 and earned all-county honors for the fourth consecutive year.
Junior Nate Murray had his best race of 2021. Murray was fourth place overall in 19:05 and received all-county recognition for the third year in a row. Bryant Merritt also lowered his season best in the race Monday evening. Bryant broke 20:00 for the first time in 2021. He crossed the finish line in sixth with a time of 19:38 to earn all-county for the second straight season.
TJ Gorman was next for the Pirates. He was eighth place in 19:48 for all-county. Sophomore Cameron Schwartz was all-county for the second time taking ninth overall in 19:58. Freshman Paxton Harris used a strong finish earning 10th place with a time of 19:59 as Harris was all-county for the first time. Freshmen Chase Tekulve (11th) and sophomore Carson McCord (12th) both ran personal best times of 20:10 at the county meet. Other Greensburg runners included Wyatt Clifford (13th in 21:46) and Robert Browning (29th in 24:32).
Trevor Newby lead the Cougars by placing third at 18:32. Josh Shouse posted a personal best coming in fifth at 19:18.
Chase Kalli finished 13th with a personal best of 20:21. Donovan Hale was 15th with a personal best of 20:25. Tyler Hibberd took 16th at 20:45. Jack Hamilton was 17th at 20:58. Damian Jackson crossed the line 20th at 21:24. Bradley Walling was 22nd at 22:01. Conner Newby was 26th in a personal best 23:03. Terry Redelman finished 27th in a season best 23:04.
For North, Aiden O'Dell lead the Chargers with a seventh place finish and all-county honors with a time of 19:47. Kaysar Bowles had a personal best 20:24.
Owen Geis ran 21:03. Jack Cathey finished in 21:07. Ryan Hancock ran 22:07. Adam Mack crossed the line in a season best 22:10. Mason Dimett ran a personal best 22:48. Noah Weisenbach finished in 24:32. Collin Bryant had a season best 28:41. Claeb Bowles finished in a season best 29:48.
Greensburg won the title for the girls with 22. South was second with 50 and North was third with 60.
For the Lady Pirates, senior Emily Mangels led the girls’ race from start to finish as she earned her first career victory. Mangels also had her fastest time of the season running 20:49. Emily was all-county for the fourth consecutive season. Tiffani Gramman placed third overall to earn all-county recognition and lowered her personal best to 21:35. That performance moved Tiffani to No. 14 all-time at Greensburg.
Hannah Crowell also set a new personal record Monday. She was all-county with a fourth place overall in 22:04. Her time moved Crowell into the top 20 all-time performers for Greensburg Cross Country for 5km. Freshman Tori Gauck was also all-county. She took fifth place as she established a new personal best of 22:07. Ally Foster was all-county for the second time in her career. She lowered her season best to 24:20 taking ninth place. Malana Kramer also established a new season best running 24:50 for 12th overall.
Other Greensburg runners included Olivia Evans (13th in 25:36), Allison Kunze (17th in 26:42), and Kylee Simpson (18th in 26:49).
Leading the Lady Cougars was Kate Hamilton in seventh at 23:52. Bridget Nobbe finished eighth at 24:15. Maria Nobbe grabbed 10th at 24:26 for a personal best on the season.
Mary Schwering was 11th, dropping more than a minute for a personal best 24:33. Emma Gatewood finished 14th at 25:39. Brayley Sundal was 15th at 25:54. Elizabeth Flessner was 20th at 27:59. Clair Schoettmer crossed the line 21st at 28:18. Sami Storm finished 24th at 30:44.
For the Lady Chargers, Jenna Walton finished in second place in 21:16. Gracie Osting was sixth in 23:32. Lauren Holloway and Addie Gauck both turned in Season Best times as well.
Addie Gauck had a season best 26:11. Lauren Holloway ran a season best 27:44 followed by Cecilia Barber 28:47, Paige Wesseler 30:12 and Philomenia Niese 37:52.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.