South Decatur hosted county rivals Greensburg and North Decatur in the annual Decatur County Track Meet Tuesday. The Pirates and Lady Pirates claimed the team titles.
For the girls, the Lady Pirates tallied 76 points to take first place. South finished with 51 and North had 28.
For the boys, Greensburg won the title with 74 points. South was second with 48 and North finished with 34.
On the day, the Lady Pirates won 10 individual events. The Lady Cougars won four events and the Lady Chargers had one event champion. For the boys, the Pirates won seven events. The Cougars won five events and the Chargers won three events.
The Lady Pirates won the 4x800 relay, 4x400 relay, 800 (Sarah Stapp), high jump (Leah West), shot put (Emarie Jackson), discus (Emarie Jackson), 1600 (Tori Gauck), 200 (Genevieve Smith) and 3200 (Hannah Crowell). Pirate event winners included the 4x800 relay team, the 4x400 relay team, Hawkins (800), Tyler Biddinger (shot put and discus), Jake Hawkins (1600) and Joe Hawkins (3200).
South event winners included the Lady Cougars 4x100 relay team, Madisyn Danforth (long jump), Kiley Best (100 hurdles), Maria Nobbe (300 hurdles), McKinley Shook (110 and 300 hurdles), Lucas Ballard (100 and 200) and Owen Arreola (400).
North event winners were Ava Luckoski (100), Kaden Muckerheide (long jump), Ellis Loehmer (high jump) and the 4x100 relay team.
Results - Girls
Long jump: 1. Danforth (SD) 16-6.5, 2. Barker (SD) 15-3.5, 3. Smith (G) 14-9, 4. Wilmer (G) 14-0.5
100 hurdles: 1. Best (SD) :16.81, 2. Gridley (SD) :19.59, 3. Lecher (ND) :21.56
300 hurdles: 1. Nobbe (SD) :51.3, 2. Allen (ND) :54.21, 3. Kramer (G) :55.21, 4. Hamilton (SD) :55.5
800: 1. Stapp (G) 2:46, 2. Poling (G) 2:59, 3. Lecher (ND) 3:03, 4. Gatewood (SD) 3:05
100: 1. Luckoski (ND) :12.72, 2. Smith (G) :12.84, 3. Barker (SD) :13.42, 4. Sundal (SD) :13.82
High jump: 1. West (G) 4-10, 2. Allen (ND) 4-8, 3. Gridley (SD) 4-4, 4. Danfourth (SD) 4-2
Shot put: 1. Jackson (G) 40-7, 2. Grimes (G) 30-11, 3. Kunz (ND) 30-8.5, 4. Meer (SD) 27-5
1600: 1. Gauck (G) 6:22, 2. Foster (G) 6:31, 3. Robbins (ND) 6:51, 4. Flessner (SD) 7:22
200: 1. Smith (G) :26.78, 2. Luckoski (ND) :27.43, 3. Danforth (SD) :28.30, 4. Barker (SD) :29.04
3200: 1. Crowell (G) 13.44, 2. Grammer (G) 14:44, 3. Benefiel (SD) 16:49, 4. Flessner (SD) 16:50
400: 1. Smith (G) 1:03, 2. West (G) 1:08, 3. Sundal (SD) 1:09.56, 4. Nobbe (SD) 1:11
Discus: 1. Jackson (G) 143-7, 2. Grimes (G) 112-5, 3. Wade (ND) 94-2, 4. Kunz (ND) 91-3
4x800 relay: 1. Greensburg 11:35, 2. South 12:44, 2. North 13:15
4x100 relay: 1. South :54.39, 2. North :56.19, 3. Greensburg :56.90
4x400 relay: 1. Greensburg 4:34.08, 2. South 4:57, 3. North 5:34
Results - Boys
Long jump: 1. Muckerheide (ND) 20-6.25, 2. Ballard (SD) 20-0.75, 3. Collins (G) 19-10, 4. Meadows (G) 18-6.25
110 hurdles: 1. Shook (SD) :15.86, 2. Ellis (ND) :16.30, 3. Miller (G) :19.02, 4. Johannigman (SD) :19.08
300 hurdles: 1. Shook (SD) :43.28, 2. Howell (G) :45.62, 3. Clifford (G) :46.56, 4. Martin (SD) :46.78
800: 1. Hawkins (G) 2:14, 2. Schwartz (G) 2:15, 3. Kalli (SD) 2:27, 4. Stier (SD) 2:34
100: 1. Ballard (SD) :11.25, 2. Muckerheide (ND) :11.40, 3. Maxwell (G) :12.00, 4. Thackery (ND) :12.03
High jump: 1. Loehmer (ND) 6-0, 2. Collins (G) 5-10, 3. Morris (ND) 5-8, 4. Shook (SD) 5-8
Shot put: 1. Biddinger (G) 45-2, 2. Moore (G) 43-1, 3. Gahimer (ND) 38-10, 4. Martin (SD) 36-4.5
1600: 1. Ja. Hawkins (G) 4:34, 2. Jo. Hawkins (G) 4:47, 3. Hale (SD) 5:52, 4. Stier (SD) 5:57
200: 1. Ballard (SD) :23.59, 2. Muckerheide (ND) :23.93, 3. Kilgore (G) :24.31, 4. Yake (G) : 24.52
3200: 1. Jo. Hawkins (G) 10:15.58, 2. Thomas (G) 10:39.40, 3. Hale (SD) 12:39, 4. Wade (ND) 12:56
400: 1. Arreola (SD) :54.38, 2. Yake (G) :54.69, 3. Morris (ND) :59.41, 4. Karsten (SD) :59.72
Discus: 1. Biddinger (G) 131-2, 2. Moore (G) 130-6, 3. Gahimer (ND) 116-9, 4. Martin (SD) 109-6
4x800 relay: 1. Greensburg 9:30, 2. South 10:04, 3. North 10:22
4x100 relay: 1. North :46.4, 2. Greensburg :46.58, 3. South :47.06
4x400 relay: 1. Greensburg 3:50.85, 2. South 4:04, 3. North 4:27
