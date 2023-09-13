North Branch Golf Course was the host for the Decatur County Cross County Meet Tuesday. Greensburg won the county title for both the boys and girls. North Decatur took second place in both races and South Decatur was third.
The Lady Pirates posted a perfect score of 15 to claim the title. North finished with 48 and South had 72. The top 10 finishers in both races earn All-County distinction.
Greensburg freshman Alaina Bedel won the race with a time of 21:17.7. Greensburg took the top five spots with Victoria Gauck second in 22:33, Tiffani Gramman third in 22:50, Hannah Crowell fourth in 23:21 and Allyson Foster fifth in 23:40.
Other runners for Greensburg included Kaley Welsh ninth in 25:28, Addyson Dolan 12th in 26:20, Allison Duncan 15th in 26:57 and Addison Meyer 17th in 27:43.
Dorothy Robbins led the Lady Chargers with a sixth place finish in a time of 24:14. Jewel Versman was eighth with a personal best 25:17 and in 10th place was Ava Lecher in 25:56 – all three earing All-County distinctions. Sophomore Olivia Reisman (26:02) crossed the line 11th followed by Lauren Miller (26:26 PR) 13th place and Emerson Gunn (27:39 PR) 15th. Madison Rohls (28:21) and Cecilia Barber (29:11) completed the competition for the Lady Chargers.
Leading the way for the Lady Cougars was Clair Schoettmer in seventh for All-County with a time of 24:47.
Brayley Sundal was 14th in 26:40. Mary Schwering finished 18th in 27:54. Brooklyn Ortman was 19th in 27:58. Bre Benefiel finished 20th in 28:14 and Andreas Brogan was 23rd in 32:42.
For the boys, the Pirates also posted a perfect score of 15, taking the first eight finishing positions. North (63) edged South (64) for second place.
Greensburg sophomore Joe Hawkins crossed the line first in 16:17. Jacob Hawkins was second in 16:23 followed by Thomas Gorman third in 16:25, Cameron Schwartz fourth in 18:14, Quinton Walker fifth in 18:37, Zackery Blodgett sixth in 19:06, Dante Hess seventh in 19:10 and Malakai Nicolaides eight in 19:40.
Other runners for Greensburg included Chase Tekulve tied for ninth in 19:46, Xavier Wade 14th in 20:24, Tyler Dwenger 17th in 20:49, Brayden Emery 20th in 21:26, Luke Dwenger 26th in 24:14 and Dylan Herpel 27th in 26:24
Leading the way for the Chargers and earning All-County honors was Eli Weisenbach crossing the line ninth with a time of 19:46. Logan O’Dell and Harper Gunn finished neck and neck in times of 20:28 and 20:29 respectively, good enough for 15th and 16th place. Adam Wade ran a 21:10 finishing in 18th place while Jackson White 21:43 and Noah Weisenbach 22:11 followed closely behind. Sophomore Sam Cathery continues his strong running with another personal best time of 22:52. Jake Demitt rounded out the runners for North in a time of 28:55.
South was led by Donovan Hale in ninth with a time of 19:46. Conner Newby was 10th in 19:55.
Nick Hunter was next for the Cougars in 20:07 followed by Logan Wilkinson 21:16, Bob Tryon personal best 23:05, Keaton Troutman 23:26 and Josh Chastain 26:47.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.