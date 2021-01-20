GREENSBURG – The end of the swimming season is approaching, which means fatigue could start becoming a factor.
Greensburg coach Josh Hawkins thought all of the Pirates turned in a solid performance during Tuesday’s home meet, when the girls won the boys lost.
“It’s fun to see kids work hard and then have those efforts pay off with success,” Hawkins said. “We are in a stage of the season in which we are really training hard and as a result, they are pretty tired. So given that fact, they swam great.”
Girls
The GCHS girls beat Indian Creek 124-7.
Sarah Springmeyer (200 free), Shannon Pake (100 free, 100 back) and Arianna Sia (200 IM, 100 breast) each won two events.
Katie McLean won the 50 free and Jesse Williams won the 500 free.
Greensburg won all three relays:
• 200 medley: Sophie Taylor, Lilly Corya, McLean, Kylie Hostetler
• 200 free: Sia, McLean, Bekah Porter, Williams
• 400 free: Pake, Corya, McLean, Brenner Hanna
Boys
Indian Creek’s boys beat Greensburg 94-47.
Jacob Hawkins finished second in the 200 IM and 500 free. He set two personal records and had his best meet of the season, Josh Hawkins said.
“Not only were they best times,” he said, “but he raced with tremendous intensity and confidence.”
Matthew Reynolds took second in the 100 breast and third in the 50 free. He also set two PRs and showed great competitiveness and resilience, Hawkins said.
Up next
The Pirates will host Columbus East on Tuesday. It will be the last meet in which the girls and boys compete together, with the girls beginning sectionals Feb. 4.
