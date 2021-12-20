GREENSBURG - Greensburg swimming celebrated Senior Night in a meet against Batesville last week. Both Pirate teams fell to the Bulldogs, but not due to a lack of effort according to Coach Hawkins.
Once again, the Pirates were simply outmanned. On the ladies side, the Lady Pirates won every event they swam in with one exception. Senior Jess Williams won both the 200 and 500 free, and sophomores Lilly Corya (200 IM and 100 breaststroke) and Emarie Jackson (50 and 100 free) won both of their events.
Senior Bekah Porter was second in the 50 free to teammate Emarie Jackson and second in the 100 fly. Those four girls teamed up to win the 200 and 400 free relays.
On the boys side, Jake Taylor, Matthew Reynolds, Christopher Mains, and J.R. Frensemeier won the 200 Medley. Jake Taylor went on to win the only boys individual event for the Pirates in the 100 back.
Coach Hawkins said of the Pirate Seniors, "I'm incredibly happy and proud of our seniors Jess and Bekah. They've been tremendous leaders thus far this season with a very young and inexperienced team. They have persevered and overcome adversity in a challenging environment during the COVID years and it's not hindered their outlooks or attitudes. In what has become a very different team from last year after graduating five strong seniors, this team has morphed into a very fun group of girls who believe in each other and aren't afraid to work hard. That's a direct result of Bekah and Jess's leadership."
-Information provided.
