CONNERSVILLE – Taylor Cooney drove in five runs, including three on a home run, while Hermione Robinson dominated in the circle.
Greensburg was in total control of Saturday's softball sectional championship against Connersville, winning it 6-0 on its opponent's field.
It's Greensburg's first sectional title since 2007.
Cooney hit a three-run homer to left-center to give GCHS a 3-0 lead in the third. The Pirates added another run in the fourth thanks to an RBI hit from Emma Deweese, and Cooney drove in two more in the fifth.
Robinson was dealing in the circle. The freshman allowed only two hits and struck out five.
Greensburg (15-8) and Connersville (19-10) split their regular season meetings, coming in a Saturday doubleheader very early in the season.
Up next
The Pirates will take on Scottsburg at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Brown County Regional.
Scottsburg is 25-3 and has won 14 straight games. The Warriors average 8.4 runs per game and are allowing 1.6.
This article will be updated....
