GREENSBURG – Before the baseball season began, Greensburg coach Scott Holdsworth said everyone on the team was being looked at to possibly pitch.
Holdsworth began testing out that theory in Friday’s season opener, sending five pitchers to the mound. They combined to hold Austin to only three hits in Greensburg’s 12-3 win.
Drew Messer earned the victory after throwing a scoreless inning.
Blaine Redd and Karson Scheidler each threw two innings and struck out four apiece.
Ethan Meadows and Justin Adkins each pitched an inning and fanned two apiece.
Sam West led the Pirates offensively, going 2-for-3 and driving in four runs on two hits. He launched a home run to go with a single and a walk.
Oakley Best recorded a team-high three hits. Isaac Tebbe and Austin Adams had two hits apiece, while Brett Stringer, Corbin Matthews, Toby Brogan and Grayson Newhart each had one in the 13-hit game.
The Pirates recorded four extra-base hits, including doubles from Tebbe (two) and Brogan.
Austin made six errors. The Eagles scored a run in the first and two in the fifth.
Greensburg scored in five of the six innings.
The Pirates have four games on tap this week: Monday at Lawrenceburg, Tuesday at Madison, Thursday vs. Lawrenceburg and Friday at South Ripley.
