Greensburg captured the EIAC volleyball title by defeating a very solid, aggressive East Central team 21-25, 25-18, 25-21 and 25-22.
“It was a battle from beginning to end and I was so proud of how our girls responded as the night progressed. We knew going in that EC served very aggressively and serve reception was going to be key. We had to keep them out of system in order to give our offense a chance to capitalize,” Coach Rigney said. “Although our serve-receive struggled at times, our hitters did a great job managing sets while still being aggressive. Defensively, I can't say enough about the effort that every member of our team gave. We pride ourselves on being scrappy and keeping points alive and we were successful at it tonight.”
At the line serving, Hannah Messer led the way serving 22-22, Taylor Cooney was 16-16, Josie Nobbe was 14-14, and Jenna Foster was 12-12.
“Kudos to Jenna for coming in and making a difference for us when needed,” Coach Rigney added.
Offensively, Anna West led the Lady Pirates with 17 kills, followed by Josie Nobbe with 13. Ella Chapman put down five kills. Coach Rigney said Chapman did a great job of touching blocks and drawing a block to open up an attack area.
In the back court, Nobbe had 21 digs and West had 12. Taylor Cooney handed out 30 assists.
“As I told the girls after the game, you can look at the stats and be proud of what was accomplished, but there is so much more happening on the court that is not being documented statistically. The hustle, the communication, the adjustments, the focus, and the fight are all keys to winning. It was a fun, intense night and it's a great accomplishment winning the EIAC, but we can't be satisfied. We have much more work to do. We finished 19-0 on the season,” Coach Rigney said.
-Information provided
