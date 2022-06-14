It is very rare that I get the chance to see an athlete compete at the highest level in high school, the state finals, and then get to see the same individual compete at the highest level in college, the NCAA National Championship.
Rushville Consolidated High School graduate Charity Griffith made that possible this past Saturday.
Griffith was a standout athlete at RCHS. She made trips to the IHSAA state finals in her junior and senior campaigns, finishing 10th in the high jump as a junior. Griffith was a 2-time sectional champion and a regional champion in high jump.
Griffith, a junior at Ball State University, competed in the high jump at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship Saturday at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Oregon.
She qualified for the national competition after clearing the bar at 1.84m (6-0.25 feet) at the NCAA East Preliminary in Bloomington. Griffith was down to her final attempt at 1.84m, but settled down and made the jump to qualify for the national championship.
On Saturday, the conditions were not exactly ideal. Rain fell on the contestants during the meet, getting heavy at times.
At the national event, the high jump bar started at 1.72m (5-6). Griffith cleared the bar in her first attempt. She moved on to 1.77m and missed her first jump, but cleared the bar on her second attempt.
Griffith made quick work at 1.80m, clearing the bar on her first attempt.
At 1.83m, Griffith had to go to work to secure a top 10 placement and an All-American honor. She missed on her first attempt and just barely brushed the bar on her second, leaving her one final attempt at the height.
As the rain came down even harder, Griffith stepped up and cleared the bar on her final attempt, to earn the fifth place finish. A visibly excited Griffith had a big smile after clearing the bar at 1.83m.
Griffith went out of the competition at 1.86m, but had already secured the All-American honor. She entered the competition as the 16th seed and stepped up to the challenge to reach the podium at the national event.
In her post-competition interview, Griffith said, "I am blessed for the opportunity to be here. I am just really excited."
Griffith had to overcome some obstacles this year with injury and time off. She was able to overcome those and cap off a great junior season.
"Just giving my worries to God and knowing what I can do and not thinking about what I can't do," Griffith said.
According to ballstatesports.com, Griffith is the 10th outdoor All-American in BSU program history. With her fifth place finish, she is the third-highest finishing performer, along side LaTasha Jenkins (1998, 1998) and Bonita Harrington (1983, 1984).
