Grimes competes in Midwest Meet of Champions

GREENSBURG -- After a successful senior season, and career as a whole, Greensburg’s Lily Grimes took her talents to East Lansing, Michigan last weekend to compete in the Midwest Meet of Champions.
In the meet at Michigan State University, Grimes represented Indiana in the meet against Ohio and Michigan in the shot put along with other Indiana seniors.
Grimes was the second highest finishing Indiana all-star and placed seventh overall.
Her furthest throw was 40-feet 6.25-inches.
Grimes will now take some time to rest before leaving for Huntington, West Virginia. She will compete on the Marshall Thundering Herd’s track and field team moving forward.
