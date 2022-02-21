NEW CASTLE - At the four-team gymnastics invitational on Saturday at New Castle, the Lady Lion gymnastics squad posted a school record team score of 99.725.
New Castle won the team title with 101.150. Rushville was second followed by Shelbyville 96.050 and Jay County 71.500.
Rushville's Nova Tackett set a career best all-around score of 34.1 to take first place honors. She was second on the vault with a career best 8.95, first on bars with a career best 8.225, ninth on beam with 8.025 and second on floor with a career best 8.9.
Bell Westphal took fifth in the all-around with a career best 32.475. Westphal placed sixth on vault with a career best 8.6, third on bars with 7.625, 10th on beam with 7.925 and eighth on floor with career best 8.325.
Annie Thoman finished eighth in the all-around with a 31.35. She was ninth on the vault with 8.4, 12th on bars with 6.975, sixth on beam with 8.325 and 15th on floor with 7.65.
Cora Emory took 12th in the all-around with a 29.55. She finished sixth on vault with a career best 8.6, 15th on bars with 6.2, 19th on beam with 6.275 and seventh on floor with 8.475.
Mallory McDaniel scored 4.45 for 18th on bars, career best 5.275 on beam for 28th and 7.6 on floor for 16th.
Emma Philpot placed fifth on bars with a career best 7.5, 13th on the beam with 7.65 and 10th on floor with a career best 8.15.
Katie Thoman finished 10th on vault with 8.35, seventh on beam with a career best 8.175 and 17th on floor with 7.55.
