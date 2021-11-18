Action on the hardwood is in full swing for girls basketball. The boys are set to start the season next week.
GIRLS
North Decatur is off to a great start by winning the first six games of the season. The Lady Chargers look to keep the streak alive Saturday when they host county-rival South Decatur.
With a win, the Lady Chargers would complete the sweep of the county schools, having defeated Greensburg 42-37.
North has a good balance of capable 3-point shooters, good ball handlers and an inside presence. Madelyn Bohman and Ella Kunz are averaging double figures in scoring and Madi Allen is just under that mark for the Lady Chargers.
In the first five games of the year, South Decatur has gone 1-4. The Lady Cougars have big games this weekend with Greensburg (Nov. 19) and at North Decatur (Nov. 20).
South has played some close games with three of the loses coming by eight points or less.
Loryn Pate leads the Lady Cougars with 13.0 points per game. Kiley Best is next for South with 8.6 ppg.
Greensburg is still looking for its first win heading into Friday's game at South Decatur and then Saturday's game at home versus Jennings County.
The Lady Pirates are young. The varsity roster does not include a senior. Greensburg has two juniors, four sophomores and five freshman.
Freshman Mylie Wilkison and Leah West led the Lady Pirates in scoring in the home opener against Shelbyville.
Rushville has started the season 2-2. The Lady Lions have wins over New Castle and South Dearborn and losses to Eastern Hancock and Mt. Vernon (Fortville).
Senior Annika Marlow leads the Lady Lions at 10 ppg. Junior Briley Munchel averages just over 9 ppg.
Batesville is 1-3 on the season heading into Friday's game at Seymour and Saturday's game at South Ripley.
Freshman Alyson Peters leads the Lady Bulldogs in scoring on the season. Freshman Sophie Gesell is next in scoring for Batesville.
Jac-Cen-Del is off to an undefeated start at 4-0.
Desiree Sparks leads the Lady Eagles with 11.3 ppg. Annabelle Williams (9.8 ppg) and Aundrea Cullen (9.3 ppg) are just under the double-digit scoring mark for the season.
BOYS
Action for the boys begins this week around the state. Locally, the first game of the new season pits North Decatur hosting Greensburg on Nov. 23.
Greensburg went 17-5 last season. The Pirates graduated two seniors, including leading scorer Lane Sparks.
The Chargers finished last season 5-18. North lost three to graduation, but have a solid nucleus returning with varsity experience.
South Decatur also opens the season on Tuesday as the Cougars travel to Trinity Lutheran.
The Cougars finished 15-8 last season, falling by one point to Triton Central in the sectional. South had five seniors last year, including leading scorer Lane Lauderbaugh. Hunter Johnson averaged 21.7 ppg last year and returns for his senior campaign.
Batesville opens the season on Nov. 27, hosting Jac-Cen-Del. The Bulldogs were 9-15 last year. Batesville graduated six seniors, including its two top scorers.
JCD was 15-8 last season.
Rushville opens the season Wednesday, Nov. 24, at Shelbyville under first year head coach Ryan Ehm.
The Lions graduated just one senior and hope to build on the experience gained by the young squad last season.
