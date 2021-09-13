OSGOOD - Jac-Cen-Del hosted its annual cross country invitational on Saturday with 11 teams competing.
For the boys, Hagerstown the team title with 35. Southwestern (Hanover) was second with 108 followed by Rising Sun 111, South Decatur 119, South Ripley 126, Lawrenceburg 127, JCD 132, Switzerland County 139 and North Decatur 192.
The Eagles were led by Josh Pohl in fourth place overall. Adam Moloney finished 26th followed by Cameron Darnold 32nd, Cameron Rutherford 35th, Austin Rohls 36th, Jacob Rickie 54th, Gabe Maloney 57th and Austin Hammond 58th.
South was led by Trevor Newby in ninth in a personal best 18:02. Josh Shouse was 20th in a personal best 19:27. Tyler Hibberd finished 29th in a season best 20:16. Chase Kalli was 31st in a personal best 20:20. Jack Hamilton finished 33rd in a season best 20:24. Donovan Hale was 34th in a personal best 20:32. Damian Jackson took 44th in a personal best 21:37. Bradley Waling ran a 22:26 and Conner Newby ran a personal best 23:06.
North was led by Aiden O'Dell in a season best 20:17. Jack Cathey had a season best 20:54 followed by Ryan Hancock personal best 21:00, Owen Geis season best 21:04, Kaysar Bowles personal best 21:05, Noah Weisenbach personal best 22:41 and Mason Dimett personal best 23:12.
For the girls, Switzerland County won the team title with 22 followed by South Ripley 77, Southwestern (Hanover) 100, JCD 104, Hagerstown 111, South Decatur 119 and North Decatur 138.
For the Lady Eagles, Cloey Simon was 10th and Kayla Simon was 11th. Alison Peetz crossed the line 30th followed by Virginia Minch 34th, Kinsey Rohls 37th, Shelby Rutherford 47th and Alijah Kirshner 50th.
For the Lady Cougars, Kate Hamilton led the way in 14th with a season best 23:53. Bridget Nobbe was 22nd in 24:30. Emma Gatewood finished 26th in 26:38. Maria Nobbe took 27th in 26:49. Elizabeth Flessner was 30th in a season best 27:11. Clair Schoettmer finished 32nd in 27:24. Kiley Best was 35th in 27:47. Mary Schwering and Sami Storm both finished with personal best time of 27:53 and 29:49.
For the Lady Chargers, Jenna Walton was sixth overall in a season best 22:06. Gracie Osting finished in 24:09 followed by Lauren Holloway season best 27:25, Cecilia Barber personal best 28:49, Hannah Allen 29:29 and Addie Gauck 29:44.
