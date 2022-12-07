On paper, Tuesday's match-up between North Decatur and visiting Eastern Hancock set up to be a close game. It was just that, right to the final second when North's Kelsey Haley drained a 3-pointer from the left corner to lift the Lady Chargers to a 49-48 victory over Class 2A No. 9 Eastern Hancock.
North improves to 8-4 with its fifth straight win. The Lady Royals are now 9-3.
Eastern Hancock's Grace Stapleton waisted no time in getting the Lady Royals on the scoreboard with a long 3-pointer from the right win. A Madelyn Bohman rebound bucket answered for North. After trading scores, Eastern Hancock's Makenzie O'Neal scored for a 7-4 lead. Bohman then hit a 3-pointer from the right wing to knot the game at 7-7.
That bucket started a 12-3 run by North to close the first quarter. Madi Allen's lay-up and Ella Kunz's bucket in the paint gave North an 11-7 lead. Eastern Hancock got a 3-pointer from Stapleton, but that was all for the rest of the quarter. Kunz added a rebound bucket and Haley hit her first 3-pointer to give North a 16-10 lead after one quarter.
The Lady Chargers looked to take control of the game early in the second quarter. A Haley bucket off the Allen assist followed by Allen's bucket in the lane pushed North's lead to 20-10.
But back came the No. 9 Lady Royals. Sammie Bolding drained a 3-pointer to start a 13-0 run. Stapleton's bucket ended the run and the half with the Lady Royals holding a 23-20 lead.
A physical, grinding quarter met the two teams in the third. North's Clare Kinker hit a triple en route to five points in the quarter. Sydney Rohls also came up big for the Lady Chargers in the period. The Lady Chargers were able to cut one point off the deficit and trailed 35-33 heading tot he final eight minutes.
A bucket by Eastern Hancock's Ruby White started the final quarter. North answered with a Bohman free throw and two freebies from Haley to close the gap to 37-36.
Following two free throws by Eastern Hancock's Emma Bolding, the Lady Chargers scored eight straight points. Kunz's rebound bucket started the run. Kunz had four of the eight points and Allen had the other four as the Lady Chargers took the lead 44-39 and forced a Lady Royal time out.
Out of the break, Sammie Bolding hit a 3-pointer and followed that with a free throw to close the gap to 44-43. Bohman's rebound put-back pushed North's lead to 46-43. Again, back came the Lady Royals with a spurt over the final three minutes of action. Eastern Hancock's Sydney Springman scored five straight points, all off North turnovers, to put the Lady Royals in front 48-46.
Eastern Hancock looked to add to the lead, but missed the front end of the one-and-one bonus. With just :15.5 to play and possession of the ball on their end of the floor, the Lady Chargers called time out. After the break, North's Haley inbounded the ball. North worked the ball around and it ended up in the hands of Kinker on the right win. Kinker drove to the paint and kicked the ball to Haley on the left wing. Haley dribble toward the baseline and let fly the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired.
Haley led the Lady Chargers with 13 points. Kunz was also in double figures with 12 points. Allen finished with nine points. Bohman scored eight points. Kinker added five points and Rohls had two.
North has a week off before hosting Jac-Cen-Del (5-4) Dec. 13.
North picked up the sweep on the night as the junior varsity Lady Chargers won 44-39. North is 7-4 on the season.
According to Coach Johnson, Kacie Ogden had a great night scoring and playing defense. She ended the game with 18 points and found her way into the lane for easy baskets whenever the team needed her the most.
Rohls played just one quarter for the JV squad, but played extremely well, amassing nine points. Freshman Jo Whitaker connected for eight points in the contest, including a big 3-pointer midway through the third quarter.
Emma Schoettmer and Ally Whitaker both knocked in four points in the contest, while Libby Crawford added a bucket for two.
Jac-Cen-Del
WALDRON - The Lady Eagles picked up win No. 5 on the season with a 47-33 win at Waldron.
JCD held a 30-19 lead at the half, but Waldron fought back to outscore the Lady Eagles 12-1 in the third quarter to tie the game at 31-31.
The Lady Eagles' offense came back to life in the fourth quarter, outscoring Waldron 16-2 to seal the victory.
Julia Meyer led the Lady Eagles with 19 points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals. Reagan Hughes added nine points, one rebound and a team-high six steals.
Kelsey Borgman and Oliva Neal both scored seven points. Borgman added seven rebounds and three assists and Neal added four rebounds and three steals.
Kaylin Hinners had three points, four rebounds, one assist and two steals. Savannah Steele added two points, three rebounds and three steals. Cheyenne Cullen finished with two rebounds and two steals.
