SHELBYVILLE - Many of the top cross country runners in the state converged on Shelbyville Saturday for the IHSAA cross country semistate at Blue River Park.
Carmel ran away with the semistate team title with 30 points. The Lady Greyhounds put five runners in the top 10 to cruise to the title. Franklin Central was second with 125 followed by Zionsville 135, North Central 179 and Noblesville 209 to round out the top five teams. Batesville finished 12th with 259.
Carmel senior Annie Christie won the individual title with a time of 17:59.
Greensburg had two individuals at the semistate. Senior Brenner Hanna placed 14th overall in a time of 18:50. Hanna moved up steadily throughout the race and used a strong finish to qualify for the state finals for the fourth time in her career. The state finals will be held in Terre Haute with the girls starting at 11:30 a.m. on the LaVern Gibson Championship Course.
Greensburg junior Emily Mangels also had a strong showing to end her junior season of cross country. She placed 99th out of 175 runners in the race. Emily crossed the finish line with a time of 20:36. Her fastest time of 2020 was at the sectional when she recorded a season best of 19:58. That performance ranks No. 5 in school history for juniors. Emily was also all-county and all-sectional for the third year in a row.
Leading the way for the Lady Bulldogs was Ava Hanson who took 39th (19:45). Sophie Myers and Maria Lopez were next to cross the line in 47th (19:56) and 51st (19:59) respectively. Megan Allgeier placed 88th (20:27), Lily Pinckley 106th (20:47), Madison Rahschulte was 122 (21:05) and racing her last high school cross country race was Trysta Vierling in 155th (21:58).
BOYS
Brebeuf Jesuit took home the title for the boys with 68. Carmel was second with 75 followed by Noblesville 107, Center Grove 110 and Guerin Catholic 152 to round out the top 5. Batesville finished 13th with 363.
Carmel sophomore Kole Mathison won the race in 15:18.
Batesville was led by Benjamin Moster, crossing the finish line in 40th (16:33). Ean Loichinger followed in 55th (16:46) and senior Adam Hollowell right behind him, finishing his high school career with a personal best (only one for the day for the Bulldogs) at 65th place (16:54). Eli Loichinger came through next in 138th (17:48) and finishing the scoring spots for the Bulldogs was senior Nathan Villani in 157th (18:19). Will Nuhring and Daren Smith were the final two Bulldogs to cross the line in 159th (18:25) and 170th (18:48) place.
Rushville had two competitors for the boys.
Kyle Stanley finished in 84th with a time of 17:05. Caleb Krodel finished his high school career by taking 122nd in 17:36.
"Caleb and Kyle have put in years of work to be able to compete at this level. This race is loaded with outstanding runners and qualifying to be a part of it is an excellent achievement. Both guys competed very well today and I am very proud of their effort,” Coach Jim Marlatt said. “Caleb finished up an outstanding career today. He has put in a lot of miles and consistently improved to get to this point and it was awesome for him to be a part of this race. Kyle improved 50 places today from his semistate race last year and I am very excited to see his improvement next year. Overall, we had a great cross country season and I am proud of how hard our runners work and how well they represent our school and community."
