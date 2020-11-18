GREENSBURG — Indiana University is a school Brenner Hanna has supported since she was little. To know she’ll not only attend school there next fall, but also continue her running career with the Hoosiers as well is a dream come true.
The Greensburg senior announced on Tuesday her commitment to IU.
“The decision took much careful consideration over the course of several months,” Hanna said, “but I’m confident I’ve found the school where I’ll be the happiest.”
It’s been an exciting few weeks for Hanna, who finished her stellar cross-country career with the Pirates by medaling at the state meet Oct. 31 in Terre Haute. She placed 19th with a time of 18 minutes, 52 seconds.
Hanna is the first girl in Greensburg history to medal (a top-20 finish) at the state cross-country meet. She earned All-Semistate honors the previous three years.
Hanna is the Greensburg girls’ 5K record holder, which she set earlier this fall with a time of 18:09 at the Columbus North Classic.
“Brenner has had an outstanding running career here at Greensburg,” coach Troy Davis said. “She truly loves running and competing. I’m excited to see her take the next step in her development as a college athlete at IU. Brenner has worked diligently over the last several years to be able to compete at the college level for cross-country and track. I look forward to seeing her race for the Hoosiers over the next four years.”
Hanna made sure to thank everyone who has supported her during her career
“I’d also like to send out an extra special thank you to my coaches, family, teammates, and supporters for an amazing last four years,” she said, “and I can’t wait to continue representing Greensburg, only this time in cream and crimson. Last but not least, go Hoosiers!”
