TERRE HAUTE - The LaVerne Gibson Championship Cross Country Course hosted the 40th Annual Girls IHSAA State Finals on Saturday morning in Terre Haute.
In the girls’ race, Karina James, a junior from Lowell, won the individual title running 18:00 for 5 kilometers. Carmel High School was the team champion with 52 points. Other schools in the top five were Fort Wayne Carroll, Columbus North, Zionsville and North Central.
Greensburg’s Brenner Hanna was a top 20 finisher and a medalist at the state meet on Saturday. Brenner was competing in the IHSAA state at Terre Haute for the fourth time in high school. She established a top 30 position after the first km. After that, she moved up steadily throughout the middle of the race and moved into the top 10 by the fourth km. The senior placed 19th overall in a time of 18:52 to finish her high school cross country career. She is the first Greensburg runner to earn an All-State medal in cross country since Josh Hawkins in 1992.
Brenner shared these thoughts after the race, “I’m extremely happy with how I raced today and placing 19th was a great way to cap off my high school career. The competition has been high all year throughout the state, and I’m proud I was able to solidify my stance within that group. Representing Greensburg these past four years has been nothing but fun, and I can’t wait to see where the next step of running takes me.”
Over the course of her time in high school, Brenner won the EIAC, IHSAA sectional and IHSAA regional championships four times. She was also All-Semistate the last three years. Brenner set a new school record for 5 km this season when she ran 18:09 at the Columbus North Classic.
“Brenner ran a really smart race today. It was great to see her compete so well and finish on the podium here in Terre Haute. She’s had an outstanding senior season,” Coach Davis noted. “I’m really proud of the way that Brenner has represented our running program over the last four years.”
