NASHVILLE – The fastest female distance runner in Greensburg history added another feather in her cap Saturday – or replaced one with an even more impressive one, depending on how you want to look at it.
Competing in the rain at the Brown County Talon Relays, GCHS senior Brenner Hanna shattered her own school record in the 3,200-meter run. Hanna ran it in 10 minutes, 57.92 seconds, breaking her previous best of 11:23.09. She won the race by more than 40 seconds.
Hanna's goal was to break 11 minutes, which she knew she could get close to based off the times she'd been hitting in practice and because of the cooler weather on race day.
Another factor that played in the Indiana University signee's favor was the order of events. Because it was most a relay meet, the order of events was different. Hanna typically has 1 1/2 miles of racing under her belt by the time the 3200 comes around.
"It’s not often where I can run a 3200 on fresh legs," Hanna said, "so I really wanted to take advantage of the opportunity and check one of my goals off for this season!"
Greensburg's girls finished fourth out of seven teams in the relay-scored event.
"Despite the very wet conditions, the Lady Pirates competed very well," coach Katina Tekulve said.
Emarie Jackson and Shayelyn Hess threw a combined distance of 175 feet, 5 inches in the discus to finish second.
The 4x100 relay team of Hilary Ernstes, Emily Million, Reyna Wilson and Kayla Haycock finished third.
The Pirates had five teams earn fourth-place finishes:
• Distance medley relay: Emma Wilmer, Ava Wilmer, Kylee Simpson, Malana Kramer
• 800 relay: Ernstes, Million, Wilmer, Haycock
• Sprint medley relay: Ernstes, Million, Wilson, Haycock
• 3200 relay: Malana Kramer, Hanna, Wilmer, Ally Foster
• Shot put duo: Jackson, Hess
The 1,600 relay team of Kayla Haycock, Wilmer, Franchesca Verzo and Ernstes finished fifth.
Hanna wanted to mention one more factor in helping her break the record.
"Coach Tekulve and Coach Owens did an amazing job of giving me split times and encouragement every lap to ensure I'd hit my time," she said.
Up next
The Pirates will compete Tuesday against Franklin Community. It's Senior Night for GCHS, with recognition slated to begin at approximately 4:45 p.m.
