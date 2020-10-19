FRANKLIN – The Greensburg cross country teams competed in the IHSAA Regional at Franklin Community High School on Saturday morning. Center Grove won the girls’ competition with 59 points. The Lady Pirates took sixth place out of the 10 schools in the team standings. Greensburg finished the 2020 season with a record of 59-33, but had two individuals qualify for the semistate meet next weekend in Shelbyville.
Senior Brenner Hanna battled Franklin’s Lauren Klem over the first couple of miles of the race before pulling away over the last kilometer to earn the victory. Hanna won her fourth consecutive regional title running 18:20.
Emily Mangels was also a semistate qualifier for Greensburg on Saturday. She placed 27th in a time of 20:34.
Liz Pavy came in next for Greensburg. She ran a time of 21:10 for 38th overall. Senior Olivia Colson took 61st in 22:28 while Hannah Crowell crossed the finish line in 22:54 for 68th. Allyson Foster broke 24 minutes for the first time ever. She recorded a personal best performance of 23:44 for 74th. Emma Wilmer placed 76th in 24:18.
Center Grove also won the title for the boys. The Pirates finished in eighth place out of the 10 teams at the regional.
Freshman Jake Hawkins led the Pirates taking 51st in 18:25. Kole Stephens was next for Greensburg taking 54th in 18:30. Sawyer Sanders placed 56th in 18:36. Cameron Schwartz ran 18:44 for 62nd place while teammate Nate Murray was next in 18:45. Bryant Merritt crossed the line 82nd in 20:12 and Hayden Butz took 83rd in 20:25.
