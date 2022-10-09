Area harriers entered sectional action Saturday looking to advance to the regional. The top five teams and the top 10 individuals from non-advancing teams qualify for the regional this Saturday.
South Dearborn Sectional
MOORES HILL - The girls hit the course to open the sectional and East Central placed five girls in the Top 10 to claim the sectional title with 24 points.
East Central's Callie Bentley was the sectional champion, winning the race in 18:53.
Batesville (31) also placed five runners in top 10 to finish second in the team standings. Greensburg (90) took third place as a team. South Dearborn (133) and Rising Sun (148) took the final two regional qualifying spots. South Ripley was sixth with 161 followed by North Decatur 187, Jac-Cen-Del 208 and South Decatur 226.
Batesville was led by Sophie Myers, placing third in 19:36. Lexiyne Harris was fourth in 19:38 followed by Ava Hanson fifth in 19:46, Charlotte Trossman ninth in 20:15, Megan Allgeier 10th in 20:21, Samantha Adams 14th in 21:21 and Kaylie Raver 15th in 21:26.
Tori Gauck led the Lady Pirates, finishing 13th in a personal best time of 21:19. Hannah Crowell had her fastest time of 2022 and broke 22:00 for the first time this season. She placed 18th in 21:57 earning all-sectional for the second year in a row. Ally Foster was next for Greensburg, leading a trio Lady Pirates. Foster crossed the line in 21st with a personal best time of 22:21. Emma McQueen was 22nd in 22:34, and freshman Aly Powers took 23rd in 22:48. Tiffani Gramman placed 31st in 23:51, her best time of the season. Allison Kunze was 48th overall a career best time of 26:09.
North Decatur was led by Ava Lecher in 23:17. Olivia Reisman was next for the Lady Chargers in 24:15 followed by Cecilia Barber 26:14, Lauren Miller 28:49 and Philomenia Niese 36:22.
Lecher and Reisman advance to the regional.
Elizabeth Flessner led the Lady Cougars in 38th with a personal best time of 24:52. Flessner advances to the regional with her placement at the sectional. Clair Schoettmer crossed the line in 25:37 followed by Brayley Sundal 25:42, Samantha Storm 26:52 and Maria Nobbe 27:33.
For the boys, Milan claimed the sectional title with a score of 45. Greensburg was just 10 points behind the Indians to take second place. Batesville finished third with 88 followed by East Central 97, Rising Sun 154, Oldenburg Academy 167, South Ripley 173, South Dearborn 189, Jac-Cen-Del 226, South Decatur 232, Lawrenceburg 232 and North Decatur 239
Milan's Ben Riehle won the race in 16:24.
Greensburg's Jake Hawkins was the runner-up in the race and was all-sectional for the third year in a row. The junior lowered his personal best to 16:34. Joe Hawkins broke the 17:00 barrier for the first time in his career, earning all-sectional. He crossed the finish line in fifth place with a time of 16:58.
TJ Gorman was also all-sectional and placed eighth overall with his career best time to 17:09. Cameron Schwartz took 11th place and was all-sectional with a new personal best of 17:30. The next two runners from Greenburg were freshmen. Zack Blodgett was 29th in 18:34 and Xavier Cassis placed 32nd in 19:01. Chase Tekulve ran his best race of the season, taking 37th in 19:18.
Batesville was led by Jacob Chapman in seventh in 17:08 followed by Isaac Trossman 10th in 17:18, Deev Ranka 21st in 18:13, Eli Loichinger 22nd in 18:14, Cash Myers 28th in 18:32, Paxton Harris 30th in 18:32 and Ben Adams 51st in 20:02.
The Chargers were led by regional qualifier Kaysar Bowles 33rd in 19:01 followed by Ryan Hancock 45th in 19:45, Eli Weisenbach 50th in 19:59, Logan O'Dell 55th in 20:35, Noah Weisenbach 56th in 20:49, Adam Wade 65th in 22:37 and Mason Dimett 69th in 24:32.
South Decatur was led by the 36th place finish of Donovan Hale in 19:15. Conner Newby was 39th in 19:19 followed by Chase Kalli 42nd in 19:34, Jack Hamilton 57th in 20:53, Damian Jackson 58th in 20:58.
"The varsity Cougar boys ended the season running close to personal best if you take out a short road race at Hauser. We could not be more proud of the way everyone pushed the last meet of the season. This is the way you want to end," South Coach Fromer said. "Clair Schoettmer is running exceptionally well as she ended the season close to an all time PR."
Regional qualifiers will run at Franklin. The girls’ race is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and the boys’ competition begins at 11:15 a.m.
Connersville
CONNERSVILLE - Rushville traveled to Connersville for the cross country sectional. Both the Lady Lions and Lions earned a berth in the regional which will be held at Rushville this Saturday.
For the girls, Centerville won the team title with 33. Richmond was second with 78 followed by New Castle 81, Connersville 94, Rushville 121, Northeastern 132 and Hagerstown 162.
For the Lady Lions, Olivia Wehr crossed the line 17th with a time of 22:48 to lead Rushville. Next for the Lady Lions was Madison Hankins 28th in 23:48, Sophia Kemple 29th in 23:55, Mia Norvell 32nd in 24:13, Jentri Wallace 33rd in 24:19, Cynthia Tush 36th in 24:58 and Ashley Whitham 39th in 25:09.
"These girls came together today and fought to get that last spot in the regional meet. They surprised me today at their resilience to survive. We had a game plan, they stuck to it and it worked out. Super proud of both these teams today, they give everything they have to succeed," Coach Tush said.
Northeastern won the title for the boys with 40. Richmond took second with 65 followed by Rushville 73, Hagerstown 96, Centerville 122, Cambridge City Lincoln 155, Connersville 156 and New Castle 200.
The Lions were led by Ryan Schindler in fifth place with a time of 18:00. Hunter Parmerlee was sixth overall in 18:04. Isaac Krodel crossed the line 14th in 18:34 followed by Charles Sterrett 23rd in 19:00, Wyatt Jacobs 30th in 19:29, Isaac Schelle 34th in 19:42 and Trenton Dyer 46th in 20:42.
"The boys ran together today, as they always have all season. Schindler really stepped for his last sectional cross country race. I am looking forward to these last few weeks with him at his best. It's always nice to see a senior step up late in the season. He has always been in the shadow so it's rewarding to see him get that confidence and shine when it really counts," Coach Tush added.
