Oldenburg Academy senior Chris Hautman always had his eyes set on playing at the next level for baseball but just had to figure out what school fit him best.
“Being close to family played a big part," Hautman said. "My parents and brother have always been very supportive and I wanted to make sure they could come watch me play.”
Hautman signed his letter of intent on June 4 to continue his education and baseball career at Hanover College, which competes at the NCAA Division III level.
Hautman has been a utility player for the Twisters, playing third, first and second base, and he has pitched.
Pitching was his strong suit when it came to contributing to the team. During his career with the Twisters, Hautman has appeared in 28 games (22 starts) with a 14-6 record. He threw eight complete games, with two of those being shutouts. He struck out 167 batters while only walking 60 over 104 1/3 innings, and he posted a 1.95 ERA for his career.
He has also done a lot of damage with his bat. He had a .319 batting average with one home run and 36 RBIs.
“I’m very happy for Chris and his family," said Patrick Kolks, athletic director and assistant baseball coach. "Chris has worked very hard to get to where he is, and he’s been one of those guys that we can count on in a big situation. I know he will do great things at the next level. His work ethic and determination will help him immensely in college – both on and off the field.”
-Information provided
