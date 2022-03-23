Indiana’s Top 60 senior boys basketball players for 2021-22, compiled by Hoosier Basketball Magazine, has been announced.
These boys were selected from approximately 1,500 senior players statewide. Hoosier Basketball Magazine’s Top 60 Workout will be Sunday, March 27, at Marian University in Indianapolis.
The Top 60 Senior Workout is highlighted by five players who will participate in the 2022 IHSAA State Finals on Saturday, March 26, including in Class 2A Connor Essegian, Central Noble; in Class 3A Richard Brooks, Mishawaka Marian; and in Clas 4A Travis Grayson, Chesterton along with Tayshawn Comer and Jaxon Edwards from Indianapolis Cathedral.
The top two scorers in the state are also featured in the Top 60 Workout. They are Hunter Johnson, South Decatur (31.9 ppg) and Jalen Jackson, Fort Wayne Northrop (27.6 ppg).
Greensburg senior Colin Comer was also selected to participate in the event.
Also highlighting the Top 60 players are four Big Ten recruits— Essegian, Central Noble (Wisconsin), CJ Gunn, Lawrence North (Indiana), Fletcher Loyer, Homestead (Purdue) and Braden Smith, Westfield (Purdue). Unfortunately, Smith is injured and unable to participate. Those four players along with Tae Davis, Warren Central (Louisville) and Peter Suder, Carmel (Bellarmine) are featured on the front cover of the 2021-22 issue of Hoosier Basketball Magazine are also part of the Top 60 Senior Workout.
Nine more seniors— Comer, Indianapolis Cathedral (Eastern Kentucky); Grayson, Chesterton; Jackson, Fort Wayne Northrop (Illinois-Chicago); Logan McIntire, North Harrison (Evansville); Branden Northern, Silver Creek; Billy Smith, Brebeuf Jesuit (Miami-OH); Charlie Williams, Carmel (William & Mary); Ryan Conwell, Pike (South Florida) and Kyle Thomas, Cloverdale (Cedarville)— were pictured on the front cover or the table of content page of Hoosier Basketball Magazine and will also participate in the Top 60 Senior Workout.
Statistical evaluation, game observation and statewide research were conducted throughout the season to determine Hoosier Basketball Magazine’s Top 60. Two sessions of the Top 60 Senior Workout will be hosted on Sunday by Hoosier Basketball Magazine, in conjunction with the IHSAA and the IBCA, at Marian University in Indianapolis (3200 N. Cold Spring Road).
Boys primarily from northern and southern Indiana will participate in the first session (1 to 3 p.m.). The remaining players, mostly from central Indiana, will compete during the second session (3:30-5:30 p.m.).
Former state championship coach Christopher Hawkins (Indianapolis Attucks) will direct both sessions. Four other outstanding IBCA coaches — John Bodey (Central Noble), Larry Upshaw (Gary 21st Century), Patrick Rady (Cloverdale) and Jason Speer (Bloomington North)— have been invited to assist with on-court coaching.
Both sessions are open to the public for admission fee of $8 ($5 for students).
