VERSAILLES – Giving Hearts a Hand will be hosting the third of their trio of recent cardiac screenings on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Oldenburg Academy for Twister athletes. The screening still has about 10 appointment slots available and the group hopes to fill every space.
The goal of GHH is to raise cardiac awareness so that if a condition is found or a potentially tragic situation arises, the individuals involved know how to react. The group is a 501©(3) non-profit organization that promotes heart awareness in local communities by funding cardiac screenings in high school athletes.
In December, GHH hosted a cardiac screening with MCORE on Dec. 22 at Tyson Activity Center where 28 student athletes were able to have their hearts checked.
On Jan. 22, GHH was able to host a screening with Play Heart Smart at Franklin Community High School. Many volunteers assisted that day in order to complete 95 heart screenings.
GHH was formed by Doug and Cortney Meyer after hearing of several young athletes with undiagnosed heart conditions passing away while playing their sport. When he was 15 years old, Doug was diagnosed with Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy. According to their website, the condition was discovered during a high school physical. Meyers is thoroughly convinced that the high blood pressure reading which uncovered his condition will extend his life.
OA Twister student athletes can sign up for a cardiac screening on Feb. 9 at the Hillenbrand Family Fieldhaus at the following link: https://mcorefoundation.org/scheduler_schedule/?school=297. Appointments run from 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., but there are currently only 11 slot available.
