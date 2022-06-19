RUSHVILLE - A checkered flag and trophy, not a bad early birthday present for Matt Hedrick Saturday as the All Star Circuit of Champions TQ Midgets made the stop in Rushville.
Hedrick won his first feature at the Rush County Fairgrounds, just a few days prior to his 40th birthday.
Starting on the inside of Row 2, Hedrick quickly went to the front and led the way to claim his feature victory.
Rush County was well represented as Tate Martz took second and Matt Lux finished third.
Connor Wolf was the hard charger, claiming the $100 bonus from HARF and the $300 put up by Ron and Ann Combs. Wolf tried to win a solid $1,000 when he elected to start the race on the tail and try to win. He didn’t win, but put on an excellent show throughout the feature event, moving up 15 spots to finish eighth.
The TQs return to action June 28 at the Tony Stewart Speedway at the Bartholomew County Fairgrounds where Tony Stewart will race.
2022 ASCoC TQ schedule
- June 28 - Bartholomew County Fairgrounds - Fair Race
- July 1 - Rush County Fairgrounds
- July 2 - Rush County Fairgrounds
- July 4 - Rush County Fairgrounds - Vintage Race and Double Features for TQs
- July 8 - Decatur County Fairgrounds - Fair Race
- July 15 - Circle City Raceway
- July 16 - Circle City Raceway
- July 22 - Gas City Speedway - Sprint Week
- July 30 - Shelby County Fairgrounds
- Aug. 6 - Paragon Speedway
- Aug. 13 - Bartholomew County Fairgrounds
- Aug. 20 - TBA
- Aug. 27 - Shelby County Fairgrounds
- Sept. 3 - Brad Gray Memorial, Rush County Fairgrounds HARF Night
- Sept. 17 - Bartholomew County Fairgrounds - Vintage Race
